Abu Dhabi - As part of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi's Go Green 2023 initiative, which is aimed at raising awareness and cultivating initiatives that address climate change challenges with the goal of moving towards a more sustainable future, the university held a Mangrove Planting initiative. The initiative focused on planting 65 mangrove trees on Al Reem Island, thus contributing to the Go Green 2023 environmental goals.

The initiative that took place in partnership with Nature for Environmental and Agricultural Solutions L.L.C, offered an opportunity for the University community to actively engage in offsetting the negative effects of logging and use in paper production and involved 40 participants from students, faculty, and staff. Through this collaborative effort, the University was able to plant the exact number of trees that corresponded to the amount of paper consumed by the university annually in an attempt to take a further step towards sustainability and creating a better world for everyone.

Participants of the mangrove planting initiative were able to gain profound insight into the importance of nature conservation, environmental protection, and the restoration of damaged or destroyed areas of the mangrove ecosystem. They were also able to enjoy the majestic beauty of Al Reem Island through kayaking during the planting initiative and to explore the rich natural habitat of the mangroves.

Dr Stephane Desruelles, Head of the Geography and Planning Department, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi emphasised the importance of the Go Green 2023 initiative, which encourages the whole university community to participate in creating projects and solutions aiming to fight climate change and establish a sustainable future for generations to come.

He added: "The enthusiastic participation of students, academic and administrative staff members demonstrates our commitment at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to making the world a better place. This distinctive initiative is an example of how individuals from different backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives can come together to create meaningful and lasting change that positively impacts the environment and society. With more collective initiatives like this, we can have a greater and more lasting impact on our communities and our planet".



Mangroves are an important coastal habitat, providing shelter and food for a wide variety of marine life. They play a crucial role in the regulating the carbon cycle by assimilating and fixing carbon in above- and below-ground biomass, moreover, they are a great source of protection from storm surges and flooding, helping to protect coastal communities from the impacts of climate change and sea level rise. Mangroves planting is a simple and cost-effective way to create a natural protection system, contribute to climate conservation and help preserve our precious coastal habitats.