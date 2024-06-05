Abu Dhabi, UAE - Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Ocean Institute concluded its first international Ocean Conference, titled 'Towards the UN Ocean Conference 2025: Ocean Science, Policy & Blue Economy, a common ambition for the UAE, France, and Costa Rica' Hosted at the Zayed Theatre on the Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi Campus, the event brought together leaders, policymakers, institutional partners, academia, and industry actors to deliberate on critical issues concerning ocean preservation and sustainability.

Following the international ocean conference, the UN Ocean Conference Regional Dialogue titled 'Deep Diving into Ocean Resilience' was organized at the initiative of UNOC 3, at SUAD, in collaboration with the French Embassy in UAE, Costa Rica Embassy in UAE, UNOC 3, and MENA Ocean Initiative.

This dialogue served as a platform to foster regional engagement in discussions concerning ocean preservation and action in preparation for UN Ocean Conference 3 (UNOC3), facilitating dialogue among regional stakeholders to strengthen collaborations and improve coordination for effective ocean preservation efforts.

His Excellency Abdullah Balalaa - Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs, stated, “Sustainability is not a new pursuit for the UAE; it is deeply rooted in our society due to the challenging conditions faced by our ancestors. Our founding father His Highness Sheikh Zayed was a patron of sustainability, which became ingrained in all of the UAE's endeavours.”

His Excellency Ambassador Olivier Poivre d’Arvor – Special Envoy of the French President for the UN Ocean Conference, France, remarked, “Together in the Middle East, we can write alongside our Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi a new chapter in the history of the Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean to help make these great basins more resilient, protected, sustainable, and therefore prosperous ! France counts on your experience of COP 27 in Egypt, COP 28 in Dubai and the IUCN 2025 congress preparations in Abu Dhabi to synergize with the Ocean and Climate diplomacy breakthroughs in Nice in June 2025. “

Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz – Vice Chancellor Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, commented, “Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, through the establishment of its Ocean Institute in the UAE, onboards a mission to advance ocean research in the region, not only in the labs, but by bridging scientific knowledge with public policy making & industrial development. Opening the Ocean Institute of Sorbonne University, the biggest marine university in Europe, here in Abu Dhabi, is a testament to engage in a research of excellence, support enlightened decision making and put in place science for action.”

Discussions centered on regional priorities, challenges, and opportunities related to ocean conservation and sustainable development, with a focus on fostering actionable outcomes and partnerships to drive positive change. Speakers at the dialogue included Ashok Adicéam, Head of international mobilization and Deputy Special Envoy UNOC3; Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Director of L’Institut de l’Ocean Sorbonne; Stephanie Ockenden, Deputy Head Ocean Panel Secretariat, World Ressources Institute, who provided valuable insights. Additionally, high-level speakers from KSA, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, North Africa, and Qatar also contributed to the discussions.

The global movement, led by Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, is taking the academic lead in convening all stakeholders to discuss challenges faced by various actors and to brainstorm solutions. Its aim is to establish itself as a reference in advancing ocean research, contribute to decision-making through its research, and act as a connector between all stakeholders.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University was established in May 2006, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and under license from the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK).

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is an Emirati university that benefits from 760 years of academic experience of the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. The university boasts a 93,000 square meters state-of-the-art campus located in Al Reem Island.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi follows the French Education System and Sorbonne University and Université Paris Cité award its degrees, while all degrees are also accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Over 2800 students of more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to date.

