Abu Dhabi, UAE: Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD) is proud to announce 2025 as the Year of Ocean, reaffirming its commitment to marine conservation, research, and sustainability. This initiative aligns with the Third UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3), taking place in Nice, France, from 9-13 June 2025. Co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, UNOC3 will foster global collaboration on ocean conservation, the blue economy, and marine science through high-level discussions, Ocean Action Panels, and the adoption of the Nice Ocean Action Plan.

To mark this pivotal year, SUAD hosted an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary “Ωcéans” on January 30th, at the Germaine Tillion Garden on campus as a reminder of the vital role of Ocean on earth often referred to as the “lung of the planet” and to act for the UN SDG14 Life Below Water.

This announcement follows the launch of the Ocean Institute in December 2023 at COP28 and the international high-level ocean conference held in 2024 along with the regional consultation session for UNOC3. In its scientific mission to bridge research with industry & policy and advance science, SUAD is working closely with an array of private and public stakeholders including the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi to address local research developments and contribute to the development of ocean science in the region.

In December 2024, the first research mission of the ocean institute took place in Abu Dhabi, led by a team of five researchers from Sorbonne University Alliance, Europe’s largest marine university, and the Museum of Natural History (MNHN), including the director of the Marine Station in Dinard. The mission focused on applying advanced environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques and acoustics to study UAE’s marine biodiversity, marine mammals and cetaceans. Just few days ago, the first Mangrove research mission kicked-off with the aim to assess mangroves ecosystems and find the differences in term of animal species richness, abundance and biomass to monitor how biodiversity is advancing in maturing and recently planted mangroves. These long-term research projects will provide critical insights into the UAE’s unique biodiversity, with a special emphasis on monitoring and preserving endangered species.

Professor Nathalie Martial-Braz, Chancellor of Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, said: “Declaring 2025 the Year of Ocean reflects Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leveraging research and science to drive action for the ocean. The recent launch of the SUAD Ocean Institute represents a transformative step in understanding the UAE’s marine ecosystem and developing a research and teaching hub of excellence in marine science.

Admiral Christophe Prazuck, Director of the Ocean Institute of Sorbonne Université Alliance, former chief of the French Navy commented: “What we are developing at Sorbonne Abu Dhabi is a unique model of collaboration, bringing together the top researchers from Europe’s first marine university and Emirati specialists, combining their expertise to push the boundaries of research and drive groundbreaking discoveries”

The SUAD Ocean Institute is a hub for interdisciplinary research, focusing on molecular biology, biochemistry, marine acoustics and AI techniques for ocean science. It works closely with SCAI, SUAD’s research centre for Artificial Intelligence. The centre stands out for its unique approach, combining ocean sciences with a strong focus on social sciences, particularly environmental and maritime law. This interdisciplinary model fosters collaboration across fields, driving rich, multifaceted research that pushes the boundaries of knowledge.

As part of the Year of Ocean initiative, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi will present various cultural events & scientific conferences throughout the year. SUAD presents “An Ocean of Plankton”, the first exhibition of the Year of Ocean, running from 12 February to 2 March 2025, including a conference for this opening on 12 February at 5:30 pm, featuring well known French marine biologist and explorer Christian Sardet, marine ecologist and director of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Centre Dr Elise Marquis, and marine specialised filmmaker Noé Sardet, followed by the exhibition opening at 7:00 PM in the Atrium. Open for the public, the exhibition showcases large-scale photos that capture the beauty and diversity of marine plankton, combining art and science to emphasise the importance of ocean conservation.

This year, SUAD will participate to UNOC 3 in Nice and its regional dialogue. It will also organise scientific conferences on key ocean challenges such as marine plastic pollution, decarbonisation and conservation. These events will unite researchers and ocean advocates to celebrate the wonders of the underwater world while advancing solutions for its preservation.

About Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi (SUAD)

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was established in May 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan, and is licensed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). The French Emirati university draws on 760 years of academic excellence from the prestigious Sorbonne University in Paris. Featuring a state-of-the-art campus that spans 93,000 square metres and located on Al Reem Island, the university provides an inspiring and enriching environment for both students and faculty.

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi adheres to the French education system, with degrees awarded by Sorbonne Université and Université Paris Cité. SUAD programmes are evaluated by the Higher Council for the Evaluation of Research and Higher Education (HCERES) and accredited by the Ministère de l’Enseignement Supérieur, de la Recherche et de l’Innovation (MESR) in France. Furthermore, all programmes are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). To date, more than 2800 students from more than 90 different nationalities have graduated from Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi.

Sorbonne Université is ranked among the top 50 universities in the world, holding 41st position in the Shanghai ranking, 4th position for mathematics and 17th for physics in the same ranking. Its law programs are ranked 19th by the Young University ranking. The School of Arts and Humanities at Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi is recognized as the 1st Humanities Education University by the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019.

For more information about Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi: http://www.sorbonne.ae