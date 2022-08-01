KSA – Since opening its doors in March 2022, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, the stylish property in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under The Ascott Limited (Ascott) portfolio, has witnessed strong occupancy rates in its first quarter of operations, as it continues to provide the ideal long-stay setting for both leisure and business travellers in the heart of Al Khobar. The property has witnessed a steady growth in the long stay segment, alongside a higher demand for the leisure domestic segment as school summer holidays take place across the region.

Commemorating its successful first three months, Ascott is offering guests up to 60% off on bookings and Triple ASR points as part of the Ascott Star Rewards (ASR) loyalty programme at the stunning Al Khobar property, until the end of August.

Mr. Vincent Miccolis, Ascott’s Managing Director, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and India said, “Somerset Downtown Al Khobar provides the perfect option for travellers who enjoy inspired living, whether they are planning a quick trip or an extended stay in the city. Offering guests’ a balanced living experience that effortlessly integrates work and personal life, Somerset Downtown Al Khobar is the perfect home-away-from home retreat. This is reflected in the formidable performance the property has experienced in such a short space of time, and we look forward to continued success for our Somerset apart’hotel in this coastal city.”

The stylish 16-storey property showcases 139 elegantly designed and lavishly aesthetic apartments. Somerset Downtown Al Khobar houses an array of expansive living spaces, ranging from opulent One-Bedroom, elegant Two-Bedroom, and magnificent Three-Bedroom penthouses with a rustic colour palette and contemporary furnishings. The exquisite apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows offering breath-taking views of the city and interiors that focus on creating a balanced environment and living space, effortlessly integrating professional and personal life.

Residents and visitors in Al Khobar can step into a world of exclusivity with comprehensive amenities that cater to all ages. Guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in the property’s stunning outdoor swimming pool. Fitness enthusiasts can get in a full workout at the state-of-the-art in-house gymnasium, while the little visitors can have some much-needed fun in the creatively designed children’s play area.

Sophisticatedly designed meeting rooms are also available, providing the perfect space for business travellers to host meetings. At Somerset Downtown Al Khobar, the in-house restaurant provides guests with flavourful global culinary experiences with a touch of local hospitality.

Conveniently located in the city’s prime entertainment and business district, the Prince Faisal Bin Fahd Road, the property offers guests the best of city living and is in close proximity to top restaurants, shopping malls, beaches, gardens, museums and water sports activities.

Somerset celebrates the coming together of people in an inviting, inclusive and homely environment. The branded serviced residences will encourage sustainable living through various touch points within the property. Guests are also offered the opportunity to earn and redeem points for their sustainable choices during their stay, through the DiscoverASR app.

Ascott’s loyalty programme further offers a world of travel privileges to its members, including earned and redeemed points, room upgrades, seasonal discounts, birthday vouchers, welcome gifts and more. Leisure guests can now avail 20% as part of the brand’s ASR Member Special Rate at discoverasr.com/offers

Parallelly, the property is also offering a Long Stay Offer of up to 30% off for its corporate guests at discoverasr.com/offers

For more information, please visit: www.discoverasr.com