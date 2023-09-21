Cairo – Somabay announced its collaboration with all of its five renowned hotels, Orca Diving Center, and the Hurghada Environmental Protection and Conservation Association (HEPCA) to host the World Beach Clean Up Day. This partnership highlights Somabay's unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and its strategy to become a sustainable tourist destination.

Somabay’s entities, which includes its hotels, Somabay Golf, Orca Diving Center, and Robinson Water Sports Center, alongside its staff, homeowners, and volunteers from various locations have collaborated in a comprehensive cleaning operation that targeted both the coastline and the sea, resulting in an impressive accumulation of 4 tons of plastic, carton, wooden and steel wastes collected by 500 participants from Somabay. The main objective of this collective endeavor was to eliminate plastics and other pollutants from the land and water, effectively gathering them at a designated collection point near the village area within Somabay. Through this cohesive and determined initiative, the beaches and hotel areas were ensured to be clean, fostering an environment of pristine beauty for residents and visitors alike.

Orca Diving Center led the effort to clean the Marina, Reef Side, and Tobia 4 Island, areas that have been affected by waste accumulation, emphasizing their commitment to preserving the marine ecosystem. Meanwhile, Robinson Water Sports Center undertook the task of cleaning the reef around the jetty, further safeguarding the underwater environment. Simultaneously, Somabay Golf upheld its commitment to environmental responsibility by cleaning the golf courses and their surrounding coastlines. HEPCA provided essential support, including manpower, transportation for volunteers, and solid waste filtration.

“We are proud to lead by example and showcase the extraordinary results that can be achieved when individuals and organizations come together for a common cause,” Mr. Ashraf El Seissy, Chief Hospitality Officer at Somabay, stated. “Our commitment to sustainability extends beyond this event as we have taken the necessary measure to ensure that World Cleanup Day will be an annual event at Somabay. We are continually exploring innovative ways to minimize our ecological footprint while enhancing the guest experience.”

Kicking off the 1st edition of the beach clean-up and participating in the global World Clean Up Day positions Somabay as a domestic and global expert in sustainable tourism and accentuates its commitment to preserving the environment while providing an exceptional experience to visitors. It is also important to highlight the significance of this initiative as it sheds light on Somabay’s continuous pursuit of becoming a sustainable tourist destination, which is closely aligned with Egypt's broader sustainability strategy.

About Somabay

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just a 20-minute drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe). Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. The resort site boasts some of the most beautiful sandy beaches of the Red Sea and panoramic views of desert mountains. Life at Somabay is where fantasy scapes follow you wherever you go, and sun-drenched activities take infinite elevating forms. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.