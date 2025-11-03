In collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Solidarity

Cairo – In line with its commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development in the Red Sea region, Somabay has announced the launch of the “Sea Beyond Sight - Vision for All” initiative in partnership with Dialogue in the Dark Egypt, and in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Solidarity, and local NGOs. This strategic partnership and initiative aim to empower individuals with visual impairments or blindness and promote social inclusion within the local community.

“Sea Beyond Sight – Vision for All” is a comprehensive community initiative running over a two-month period, featuring a series of medical convoys and awareness workshops that provide free eye checkups, treatments, eyeglasses, and corrective surgeries, alongside awareness sessions and white cane distribution and mobility training. With ophthalmology services for over 1,200 participants from Safaga and neighboring areas across the Red Sea Governorate, and other complementary services that aim to serve more individuals, the initiative combines healthcare access with education and empowerment. Through its medical and awareness components, the program delivers life-changing support, promotes disability inclusion, and leaves a lasting social and developmental impact across the Red Sea community.

Ibrahim El-Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, stated: “We are proud to be part of the ‘Sea Beyond Sight - Vision for All’ initiative, striving to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families while setting an example of how human impact can be meaningfully integrated into the principles of tourism and sustainable development. This means that Somabay’s initiatives are not merely standalone charitable or community activities, but rather embody how human impact can be purposefully and effectively woven into the framework of responsible tourism and sustainable growth. This initiative reflects Somabay’s humanitarian role as a development partner within the local community, driving efforts that support Egypt’s Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to good health and social inclusion.”

On the occasion, Youssra Mokhtar, Managing Director, Dialogue in the Dark Egypt, stated: “At Dialogue in the Dark Egypt, we believe that inclusion begins with awareness and empathy. Through experiences that challenge perceptions and celebrate ability beyond sight, we work to create a more inclusive and compassionate society. The ‘Sea Beyond Sight – Vision for All’ initiative is a true embodiment of this mission, extending our impact beyond our dark experience premises in Cairo and into real, lasting change within the larger community. We are grateful to Somabay for their visionary partnership and commitment to empowering individuals with visual impairments. Together, we are taking part in reshaping perspectives and fostering inclusion across the Red Sea region and Egypt.”

Somabay’s sustainability strategy is founded on the belief that true development begins with people. It embraces responsible tourism as a comprehensive approach that goes beyond environmental preservation to include social wellbeing, human dignity, and equitable opportunities. Through this commitment, Somabay aims to foster a more inclusive future that ensures every individual is seen, valued, and empowered.

About Dialogue in the Dark Egypt:

Dialogue in the Dark Egypt (DiD Egypt) is a pioneering social enterprise using sensory experiences to foster empathy, inclusion, and awareness about the world of the visually impaired and blind. By immersing visitors in complete darkness and guided by blind or visually impaired facilitators, DiD challenges perceptions, builds understanding, and inspires social change.

The project operates under the umbrella of Al Nour Wal Amal Association, a historic Egyptian NGO founded in 1954, dedicated to empowering blind women and girls through education, training, and employment.