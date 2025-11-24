Cairo : In line with Egypt’s vision for sustainable, fully integrated coastal cities, Somabay takes a leading step with the official opening of the GEMS International School Somabay; GISS, operated by Somabay and Egypt Education Platform (EEP), a leading education provider with 25 assets across Egypt. GISS is EEP’s first GEMS school on the Red Sea coast and the newest addition to its growing network of schools and preschools serving over 15,000 students nationwide.

The opening ceremony was held at the new school campus in Somabay on Sunday, November 23, attended by General Ahmed Donqol, Head of Safaga City Council, on behalf of the Red Sea Governor, General Amr Hanafi, in addition to a distinguished gathering of education leaders and strategic partners, including Mr. Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, Mr. Mohamed Shehata, Somabay Group Chief Development Officer, Mr. Ahmed Wahby, Group CEO, Egypt Education Platform and Spark Education Platform (SEP), MEA, Mr. Mohamed Khalifa, Managing Director at EFG Hermes Private Equity, Mr. Adel Badr, Group CFO, EEP, MEA, Mr. David Pontich, Group VP Education, EEP, MEA, Mr. Amr Sherif, Regional Group Marketing and Commercial Director, EEP, MEA, Mr. Omar Nazmy, General Manager, EEP, and Mr. Amgad Sorour, Operations Director, EEP.

This milestone transforms the destination into a year-round community, offering world-class education that attracts long-term residents and investors, while strengthening the Red Sea region as a hub for high-quality services and modern infrastructure.

The launch of GISS has been met with a remarkable community response, with Year 1 enrollment reaching 120 students a 340% increase over the original forecast. This strong demand highlights the need for high-quality international education and Somabay’s growing appeal as a residential hub. To accommodate this, the school is implementing a phased expansion: Phase 1 (K–9) currently serves 260 students, increasing to 330 in Phase 2 (K–12) by 2027, with Phase 3 adding a new building to reach 660 students by 2030.

GISS is a Cognia candidate school delivering the International Curriculum by the International Curriculum Association (ICA) in line with American standards. Its experiential learning model engages students in inquiry, research, and real-world application both inside and outside the classroom. The state-of-the-art campus features VR, AR, robotics, and AI technologies that support future-ready, inquiry-based learning while strengthening problem-solving, logical reasoning, and coding skills. In this innovative environment, students are empowered to explore, create, and develop essential competencies for the future.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ibrahim El Missiri, Somabay Group CEO, said: “The launch of GEMS International School marks a strategic advancement in Somabay’s transformation into a fully integrated, year-round destination. By aligning with the Strategic Plan of the Ministry of Education and Technical Education 2024/2029, and the national direction to activate coastal regions throughout the year, we are contributing to a broader development vision that extends beyond our immediate community.”

He added: “Notably, 50% of our enrolled students come from outside Somabay, underscoring the school’s growing role as an educational hub for the wider Red Sea governorate. This step reflects our long-term commitment to creating a resilient, self-sustained environment that elevates quality of life and supports sustainable growth.”

Mr. Ahmed Wahby, Group CEO, Egypt Education Platform and Spark Education Platform (SEP), commented, “This opening represents a key milestone in EEP’s journey to strengthen its local and regional presence and deliver an educational model rooted in innovation and student empowerment, reflecting our ongoing commitment to advancing education in Egypt and meeting the aspirations of families seeking a leading international education.”

GISS aligns perfectly with Somabay’s core destination-development strategy, which focuses on providing comprehensive social and educational infrastructure alongside premium hospitality and leisure offerings. The addition of a world-class educational institution is crucial for fostering permanent residency and sustained community growth.

About Somabay:

Somabay is a prime touristic destination in Egypt, idyllically situated on the Red Sea’s coast (just 20 minutes’ drive from Hurghada International Airport and only a 4-hour flight from Central Europe).

Nestled on 10 million square meters of landmass, the self-contained community of Somabay is surrounded by sea on three sides. Home to 5 luxury resort hotels and a signature portfolio of residential properties, Somabay’s one-of-a-kind settings with its full complement of premium amenities are the stage for incomparable experiences alongside friends and family.

Somabay is celebrated for its stunning sandy beaches, stretching 11 kilometers along the pristine Red Sea shoreline.

Somabay offers world-class golf courses designed by Gary Player, in addition to the Marina panoramic views that seamlessly blend the sea, the majestic mountains, and the serene surrounding desert into a picturesque masterpiece.

About Egypt Education Platform (EEP)

Egypt Education Platform (EEP) emerged in 2018, swiftly establishing itself as a transformative force with a strategic presence in Cairo, Alexandria, El Gouna, and Somabay.

The platform operates in the Egyptian market under six different verticals and brand names, including GEMS International Schools, Hayah Schools, Prime National Schools, Selah El Telmeez, Trillium and Petals Preschools alongside investments in adjacent services like student transportation, which is rendered through the platform’s majority-owned by Option Travel, and leading educational content provider, Selah El Telmeez. This includes 12 schools from kindergarten to Grade 12 serving 15k students and 12 preschool facilities serving 1600 students.

EEP's commitment to academic excellence is unwavering, staying abreast of the latest educational trends to deliver top-notch education. The platform’s strategic direction focuses on embracing diversity, offering a wide range of educational systems to cater to the market’s needs, including British, American/IB, Prime National, Egyptian national, and Montessori curricula.

EEP sets itself apart by offering a comprehensive Education Capabilities Program across its schools which focuses on pioneering innovation and EdTech inside and outside the classroom, safeguarding students’ well-being, encouraging educators’ professional development, and creating pathways for students’ success beyond school through diverse initiatives.

Beyond academics, EEP stands firm on the pillar of community engagement, acting as the education partner for Right to Dream Egypt, providing student-athletes with an unmatched educational experience.

For more information, visit https://egypteducationplatform.com/.