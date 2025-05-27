Cairo, Egypt – In a significant move to strengthen its position as a premier sports and tourism destination on the Red Sea, Somabay Group has announced strategic partnerships with two of the world’s leading sports entities: Germany’s ONEflow Football Academy and S Tennis Academy. These partnerships, under the umbrella of “Somabay Sports Arena,” aim to deliver high-level professional training programs within a fully integrated environment that attracts both professional athletes and enthusiasts from around the world, further establishing Somabay as a leading hub for sports tourism in the region.

Germany’s renowned ONEflow Football Academy brings its elite European training model to Somabay, transforming the Red Sea coast into a premier destination for football excellence in Egypt. The academy will offer specialized training programs aimed at developing young players’ skills and providing them with a high-quality training experience under the guidance of UEFA-certified coaches in a professional sports environment. This initiative is a natural extension of the existing collaboration between the two parties, as ONEflow already manages Somabay’s Aquatic Center, reflecting mutual trust and a shared vision to expand the range of sports activities within Somabay.

Under this partnership, Somabay will host ONEflow’s international football camps, welcoming both youth and professional teams from around the world. These camps aim to combine high-level training, cultural exchange, and beachside recreational activities, fostering sportsmanship and international connections among participants.

Further strengthening Somabay’s position on the global sports map, ONEflow will also organize international football tournaments at Somabay. These events will provide a platform for teams from various countries to compete in a professional and highly competitive environment.

This marks a significant step forward in reinforcing Somabay’s position as the premier integrated sports hub on the Red Sea coast. Boasting world-class facilities that cater to a wide range of sports, Somabay offers an ideal professional environment for athletic development. The expansion of its sports portfolio, including the partnership with ONEflow, contributes to elevating the level of football in the region and attracting talent from across the globe. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, youth empowerment, and the role of football as a powerful platform for global connection.

S Tennis Academy offers a world-class training environment in the heart of one of the Red Sea’s most prominent coastal destinations. It is the first academy of its kind in Egypt and the Middle East to feature all types of tennis courts in one location, making it an ideal destination for skill development within a comprehensive training setting. The academy includes twelve hard courts, two grass courts, and three clay courts.

S Tennis Academy aims to connect professional and amateur players from across the Middle East, Africa, and beyond in a high-performance training environment. The partnership focuses on holistic player development, enhancing both physical and mental capabilities to cultivate well-rounded athletes equipped for high-level competition and personal growth. The academy was founded by three globally recognized tennis experts: tennis legend Gilbert Schaller, Olympic star Mohamed Safwat, and renowned sports psychologist Hend Eissa.

Commenting on the newly signed partnerships, Ibrahim El-Missiri, Group CEO of Somabay, stated: “At Somabay, we believe that sports are more than just physical activity, they’re a way of life and a true driver of development and empowerment. Our vision is to transform Somabay into a fully integrated sports destination, offering advanced infrastructure, diverse activities, and world-class training programs. This stems from our belief in the growing importance of sports tourism, one of the fastest-rising tourism sectors globally, and in Egypt’s potential to lead in this space. Somabay’s strategic location on the Red Sea offers an ideal setting for athletic training, with its privacy, natural beauty, and comprehensive infrastructure that fosters focus and discipline, creating the perfect environment for performance enhancement and skill development. Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to nurture young talent and support both local and regional athletes, as we firmly believe that investing in the youth of today is an investment in a stronger future.”

He added: "Our goal is not just to host events but to create an inspiring sports environment that enables future generations to achieve their ambitions and solidifies Somabay's position as a leading platform for sports and tourism in the region."

Mohamed Safwat, Technical Director of S Tennis Academy, stated: “Our partnership with Somabay represents a strategic step that reflects our vision to deliver an unparalleled training experience in one of the most distinguished coastal destinations. We aspire to establish S Tennis Academy as a regional and global platform that attracts ambitious players of all ages, providing them with a comprehensive training environment that enhances their technical development and supports the building of their athletic character, contributing to the creation of true champions capable of competing at the highest international level.”

Christian Hirschmann, Manager Director of ONEflow Academy, stated: "We are delighted to expand ONEflow's presence in the Middle East through our partnership with Somabay, which offers an ideal environment for implementing our training philosophy. Our goal is to deliver programs based on high European standards under the supervision of UEFA-certified coaches, enabling players of all ages to develop their skills through a training experience that combines professionalism, passion, and exposure to diverse cultures."

These strategic partnerships represent a significant milestone in the development of Somabay Group, underscoring its readiness to host international sporting events and welcome athletes and visitors from diverse nationalities within a comprehensive training environment. This move strengthens Somabay’s position as a unique sports destination that combines professional athleticism, upscale entertainment, and exceptional hospitality, enriching Egypt’s sports landscape and enhancing its capacity to host major global competitions.

Through these initiatives, Somabay Group continues to fulfill its mission and social responsibility by making sports a core element of its strategy to diversify tourism and attract new visitor segments. The group provides a holistic sports environment that integrates advanced training, recreational activities, and luxury accommodation, alongside supporting local and regional talents through outstanding training opportunities offered by global experts. This approach contributes to sustainable development goals and fosters a vibrant sports community that promotes healthy lifestyles and cultural exchange.