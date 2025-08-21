Dubai, UAE – solved6, originally founded in the United States, is marking three years of operations in Dubai with the expansion of its Marketing Department as a Service (MDaaS) model. The agency provides businesses with a complete senior marketing team for the cost of one in-house hire.

Since establishing its Dubai office three years ago, solved6 has worked with clients across Europe, the UAE, and the United States. Led by Managing Director Andreas Pfeiffer, the agency brings together former Meta and Google advertising experts, senior strategists, and experienced content creators who act as an in-house marketing team for clients. The model is designed for small and medium-sized companies that want to scale without building large internal teams.

“Many companies in the UAE face the same challenge – they want professional marketing at an international standard but don’t want the overhead of building entire teams,” said Andreas Pfeiffer. “With solved6, they get a full senior department – strategy, paid ads, content, PR, and social media – all for the price of one employee.”

solved6 focuses on B2B businesses, established SMEs, and international companies with operations in the UAE and Europe. The agency currently manages clients across multiple industries, acting as their marketing department on a retainer basis.

Key Highlights of solved6’s MDaaS Model:

Former Meta & Google advertising experts running performance campaigns

Multilingual team covering more than 10 languages for international reach

Full-service marketing department: strategy, paid ads, content, PR, and events

Cost-effective: one retainer equals the cost of a single full-time senior hire

With Dubai positioning itself as a global hub for entrepreneurs and international business, solved6 sees strong demand for scalable marketing solutions that allow companies to focus on growth while leaving execution to experts.

