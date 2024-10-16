Solid Technology Solutions has unveiled a new service in its Solid CRM system, allowing the company's projects to be displayed as 3D models on its website, offering solutions tailored to customer needs.

Ahmed Adel Hassan, CEO of Solid Technology Solutions, stated that the 3D project display system allows customers to view the project, examine the plans, models, designs, and images that clearly illustrate the project and its units. This enables customers to better understand the features of the units, select the desired unit, and pinpoint its exact location within the project.

Additionally, it highlights the sold and available units in different colors, making it easier for customers to make informed purchasing decisions.

Hassan highlighted the company's commitment to continuously innovating unique services for real estate development firms, focusing on enhancing and managing client relationships by incorporating modern technology into sales processes. With the real estate market showing strong potential and a constant need for innovation, this approach is essential.

He further highlighted the launch of a new service that integrates communication channels with the CRM system to boost operational efficiency and streamline workflows. This solution involves installing a dedicated device at real estate firm, which links communication channels for sales consultants through a mobile application. The app facilitates the exchange of detailed information between sales consultants and managers, ensuring smoother collaboration.

Mohamed El-Naggar, Chairperson of Solid Technology Solutions, stated that the Solid CRM program was developed to serve as the leading real estate management system, ensuring organization and continuous improvement while staying adaptable to market shifts for both development and marketing companies. It simplifies tracking workflows and provides detailed insights, allowing for the evaluation of the performance of each department and individual within the system.

He highlighted that Solid CRM is distinguished by its speed, precise reporting, and robust data security, adding that the program is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Mohamed Hossam, Sales Manager at the company, stated that this service facilitates communication between sales representatives and their management.

It allows sales representatives to make phone calls and communicate with clients anywhere in the world through a SIM card located at the company's headquarters, which is linked to the sales agent without the need for them to carry it in their mobile phone. This helps sales departments in companies achieve the highest sales results. Additionally, it allows management to monitor sales reports easily and helps the sales department prioritize clients effectively.

Solid Technology Solutions was established in 2024 with a shared vision of building a strong strategic partnership. Since then, it has achieved exceptional results, ensuring innovation and excellence. The company has expanded significantly, growing its client base to over 150 real estate companies in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.