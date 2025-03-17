UAE: SOL Properties, a leading real estate developer in the UAE and the premier real estate development arm of the Bhatia Group, launched its latest flagship project, ‘SOL Levante’, an exquisite Gross Development Value (GDV) of AED 1 billion mixed-use development located in the thriving community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), with panoramic views of the Dubai Marina skyline & Bluewater Islands. The development will cater to the diverse needs of residents and businesses, as the demand for mixed-use projects continues to grow in Dubai.

Designed to set a new standard for modern living, SOL Levante will combine innovative design, world-class amenities, and seamless connectivity to create a vibrant and inspiring environment for both residents and businesses. It will feature 612 meticulously designed residential units, which include studios, one-bedroom, one-bedroom with study, and two-bedroom with study apartments. The development also incorporates 100,000 sq. ft. of office space and 50,000 sq. ft. of retail area, making it a complete destination catering to the diverse needs of both residents and businesses alike. Its U-shaped design will maximise natural light and create a harmonious blend of indoor and outdoor living.

The strategic location of SOL Levante ensures seamless connectivity to key destinations across Dubai, with easy access to Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Residents can enjoy quick access to international schools (within 2 minutes), shopping malls (within 4 minutes), community parks (within 2 minutes), and healthcare facilities (within 6 minutes), offering a well-rounded and convenient lifestyle.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of Sol Properties, stated: “We are pleased to launch our flagship project – SOL Levante – in Jumeirah Village Triangle, a community that aligns with our vision of creating spaces that harmoniously blend modern living with nature. Our new development will provide residents with an exceptional lifestyle, combining tranquillity, convenience, and connectivity.

Jumeirah Village Triangle is a dynamic and well-connected community offering both natural serenity and urban convenience. With scenic walking trails, open green spaces, and top-notch infrastructure, JVT offers a tranquil lifestyle while being within close reach of the city’s commercial and leisure hubs.

Bhatia adds: “JVT is rapidly becoming one of Dubai’s most sought-after locations, with continuous development and enhanced infrastructure adding value for both residents and investors. SOL Levante is a true reflection of SOL Properties’ commitment to creating innovative, sustainable developments that meet the evolving needs of modern living.”

Committed to providing a holistic living experience, the development will also feature a 50,000 sq. ft. podium, home to a wide array of outdoor and indoor amenities. These include adult and kids swimming pool, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor gym, outdoor cinema, mini golf, multipurpose court, padel tennis, pet park, BBQ areas, sunken garden, kids’ playground, jogging track, co-working spaces, and event spaces.

These exceptional luxury wellness living facilities are designed to foster a sense of community and well-being, making SOL Levante an ideal home for families, couples, and individuals seeking balance and connection. SOL Levante’s thoughtful design, state-of-the-art amenities, and prime location are poised to position itself as a landmark destination within JVT.

About SOL Properties

Founded in 1974 under the patronage of the Bhatia Group, SOL Properties is a distinguished leader in the UAE's real estate sector, renowned for its luxury property developments. Over the past 50 years, SOL Properties has delivered over 250 transformative projects, encompassing exquisite residential developments, iconic commercial spaces, and luxury hotels. The company’s diverse portfolio includes iconic projects across Dubai, such as Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai, Ocean House- Palm Jumeirah”, Oakley Square, Hillside Villas, SOL Bay, and hospitality projects like The Dubai Edition, Downtown Dubai, and Radisson Beach Resort, Palm Jumeirah. SOL Properties' dedication to innovation and excellence shines through in every project, as they blend creative ingenuity with architectural brilliance to redefine luxury living and working environments.

About Bhatia Group

Established in 1975, Bhatia General Contracting is a pioneering contractor in the UAE. With a robust presence in both public and private sectors, the company has a portfolio of over 250 projects that includes residential and commercial buildings, industrial developments and villas. Over the years, the company has set a distinguished identity for its commitment towards delivering quality construction across projects of diverse sizes. Attributing to its 50 years of experience, the company has been able to successfully develop an enduring relationship with clients, architects and partners that is defined by mutual trust and respect. The company’s steadfast commitment to excellence, safety and integrity is another key factor in its success. Bhatia General Contracting adheres to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and environmental stewardship to position itself as one of the most trusted partners in the UAE’s continuous developmental journey.