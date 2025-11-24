The record-setting transaction reflects robust investor confidence and highlights strong rental yields and capital appreciation that Downtown Dubai continues to offer

The UAE’s luxury residential market is projected to expand from USD 45.11 billion in 2025 to USD 70.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.47 per cent

UAE: SOL Properties, a leading UAE real estate developer and the premier development arm of the Bhatia Group, has successfully sold the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai’s triplex sky mansion, located in Downtown Dubai, for an impressive AED 174 million. This milestone stands as one of the highest residential transactions recorded to date in the Downtown Dubai – Burj Khalifa District.

Strategically located within one of Dubai’s most iconic neighbourhoods, the remarkable sale highlights the substantial surge in the demand for high-end residential properties that offer both exceptional luxury and long-term value. Downtown Dubai remains one of the city’s strongest-performing districts, driven by its proximity to prominent landmarks such as Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, and Burj Khalifa, and supported by strong rental yields, capital appreciation and investor confidence.

Ajay Bhatia, Founder and CEO of SOL Properties, said: “We are pleased to announce the sale of Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion, which highlights Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for luxury residential living. This milestone reflects investors’ confidence in Downtown Dubai as well as our commitment to creating residences that combine exceptional design, exclusivity and long-term value for discerning buyers. Standing at a height of 245 metres, the property is a true masterpiece that has been meticulously crafted to blend innovative design with rare and emotionally resonant experiences, showcasing our vision and dedication to redefining luxury living. At SOL Properties, we remain steadfast in delivering innovative, thoughtfully designed, and smartly crafted homes that set new benchmarks for the industry.”

Spanning the top three expansive floors of the Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion, the property offers unparalleled exclusivity, featuring a private elevator that connects the arrival lobby directly to the residence. It houses two private swimming pools on separate levels overlooking the Burj Khalifa, a breathtaking sky terrace attached to the lower-level pool capable of hosting up to 200 guests, and an upper-level pool seamlessly integrated with the Royal Master Bathroom Suite. Additionally, a private rooftop terrace at 275 metres offers a panoramic view of Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, and the surrounding city skyline.

The landmark transaction comes at a time when the UAE’s luxury residential market is experiencing significant and sustained growth. According to market projections, the segment is set to expand from USD 45.11 billion in 2025 to USD 70.91 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.47 per cent. Apartments and condominiums, which account for over 53.2 per cent of the luxury segment and are expected to increase at an even higher rate of 10.49 per cent CAGR during the period.

This upward trajectory has been driven by a significant influx of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) to the UAE, increasing demand for branded luxury residences and mega-developments, and progressive government policies that include long-term residency visas and favourable foreign ownership frameworks.

The sale of Fairmont Residences Solara Tower Dubai triplex sky mansion further reinforces SOL Properties’ position as a leading developer of luxury real estate in the UAE and underscores the company’s commitment to delivering world-class, future-ready living spaces that meet the evolving expectations of discerning buyers and global investors.