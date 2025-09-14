Muscat, Oman - SOHAR Port and Freezone, a destination connecting businesses to the world, has continued to advance on its strategic path during the first half of 2025, underpinning its critical role in Oman’s economic diversification journey under Oman Vision 2040. Demonstrating continued outstanding Freezone performance and record award of contracts to local companies, SOHAR is cementing its position as a vibrant investment ecosystem transforming trade in Oman through sustainable practices.

During this period, SOHAR Port handled 34 million metric tons of cargo. The evolving political situation in the region has influenced cargo volume and throughput, leading to some adjustments compared to previous periods. With significant investments continuing to modernize port facilities and deploying advanced digital solutions, Sohar is boosting operational capacity, accelerating cargo turnaround, and elevating SOHAR’s competitiveness on the global stage. Sohar is securing its continued growth and success for the future.

Dredging works were completed at the MARSA LNG jetty, that will be strengthening Sohar’s bunkering and Oman’s strategic energy export capabilities.

Commenting on the results, Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, said: “Our performance is a reflection of SOHAR’s strategic clarity and long-term commitment to growth. By scaling infrastructure, embedding digital innovation, developing sustainable solutions and cultivating local ecosystems, we are driving SOHAR’s evolution as a future-ready trade hub, vital for Oman and the entire region.”

He continued, “With the record investments last year and the strong continuation this year, we are securing a prosperous and successful future. Moving forward, we will intensify efforts to optimize efficiency, bolster the Omani industry, generate sustainable value for all our stakeholders and attracting quality investments”.

SOHAR Freezone secured six new agreements covering more than 92 hectares of land and attracting more than USD 1.3 billion on investments in the first half of this year. These projects span across green manufacturing, energy, and logistics sectors, reflecting SOHAR’s role in creating synergies within an integrated framework. This reinforces SOHAR’s activeness as a dynamic hub for sustainable, cutting-edge industrial development and enhancing Oman’s regional trade linkage.

Complementing these developments, SOHAR has launched one of its largest infrastructure expansions to date, developing phase 2 of the Freezone, spanning an additional 670 hectares of land. This expansion will boost cargo capacity, unlock new industrial opportunities, and reinforce SOHAR’s pivotal role as a regional trade and investment hub.

Mohammed Al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Freezone, noted: "The Freezone’s sustained expansion reflects the robustness of our investment proposition and the confidence global and regional investors place in SOHAR. With 670 hectares under phased development, we provide a compelling ecosystem where advanced industries flourish—powered by world-class infrastructure, streamlined operational processes, and a supportive regulatory framework. Our strategic focus is aligned with Oman’s industrial diversification and global sustainability trends, including green energy and circular economy principles. This momentum consolidates SOHAR’s leadership as a destination of choice for future-oriented manufacturing and logistics."

SOHAR’s dedication to local economic impact is evident with a strong rise in local content indicators. The portion of Local Purchase Orders (LPOs) awarded to Omani companies climbed to 62%, while the value of total LPOs direct to local suppliers surged to 96%, up from 91% in H1 of 2024. This notable advancement underscores SOHAR’s determination to foster local enterprises, empower SMEs, and deepen workforce integration to create lasting socio-economic benefits.

Alongside its economic and industrial progress, SOHAR reinforced its commitment to building resilient communities in the first half through impactful CSR projects. Focused on education, healthcare, and social development, the initiatives benefited more than 3,471 people, reflecting SOHAR’s dedication to social responsibility in line with Oman Vision 2040.

SOHAR’s performance in the first half of 2025 reaffirms its seminal role as a catalyst for Oman’s trade, industrial growth, and sustainable development agenda. With steadfast alignment to Oman Vision 2040, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to build a resilient ecosystem that delivers enduring value to investors and the national economy.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

SOHAR Port and Freezone is one of the world’s fastest-growing integrated industrial and logistics hubs, strategically positioned to connect businesses to the world and facilitate trade across diverse sectors. This significant mega-project, a collaboration between ASYAD Group & the Port of Rotterdam, offers a comprehensive range of services, including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agribulk terminal.

With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR has become the primary gateway for Oman’s import and export activities, contributing 2.6% to the nation’s GDP and creating around 42,000 direct and indirect jobs. The SOHAR Freezone enhances operational efficiencies through synergies in green manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

In 2024, SOHAR Port achieved a remarkable throughput of 75.4 million metric tons. SOHAR Port is a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services, and trade sectors, committed to sustainable development and advanced technology. This modernization aligns with the economic diversification objectives outlined in Oman’s Vision 2040.