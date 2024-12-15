Muscat – SOHAR Port and Freezone is proud to announce the launch of a first of its kind Port Management Program, an innovative initiative designed to deepen engagement with key government stakeholders. This comprehensive, four-day program aims to provide 30 participants with critical insights into SOHAR’s strategic business model, regulatory framework, and its significant contributions to Oman’s economy and global trade networks.

By providing an in-depth overview of its infrastructure, operations, and value propositions, the program aims to foster stronger collaborations and align efforts for sustainable growth. Participants will gain foundational knowledge of the port and freezone sectors, appreciating its economic significance to Oman and exposure to international best practices in port management.

The program will also focus on regulatory familiarity, ensuring participants are well-informed about the laws and regulations governing port and freezone operations. This knowledge is crucial for maintaining compliance and promoting efficient operational standards. Additionally, attendees will delve into SOHAR’s collaborative business model, highlighting strategies that drive sustainable growth and development.

A significant feature of the program is the opportunity for participants to engage in site visits to major tenants such as OQ, Hutchison Ports Sohar, Vale Oman, and National University Science and Technology (IMCO). These tenants are instrumental in facilitating the trade of Oman’s top imports including mineral fuels, vehicles, machinery, and equipment as well as top exports, such as mineral fuels, plastics, iron and steel, mineral ores, and fertilizers, with key international partners like the UAE, KSA, India, China, Qatar, and South Korea. These visits provide direct insights into the operations of SOHAR’s key partners, fostering stronger relationships and promoting a collaborative environment among stakeholders.

“We are delighted to launch the Port Management Program which will forge new bonds and deepen understanding among our key collaborators,” said Mohammed Al Ismaili, People Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By sharing strategic insights, we empower our tenants to thrive in their operations while enhancing our collective capacity to uphold best practices. This initiative not only strengthens our relationships with key stakeholders but also supports the overall growth and success of our tenants, fostering an environment of collaboration and shared value.”

SOHAR Port and Freezone plays a crucial role in Oman’s economy, contributing significantly to the country's trade exchange. As of recent reports, the port handles approximately 80% of Oman’s import and export activities. Its total trade value is estimated to account for USD 43.6 billion, which represents around 38% of Oman’s overall trade exchange​​.

Through the Port Management Program, SOHAR highlights its role as an international knowledge-sharing hub, positioned to accelerate port management strategy as Oman expands its logistic capabilities. Further, the initiative aligns with SOHAR Port and Freezone’s active participation in global maritime networks, reflecting its dedication to transforming the industry with knowledge-based leadership and attention to sustainable development.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

-Ends-

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.