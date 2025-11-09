Suhar – SOHAR Port and Freezone has launched its annual Research and Development Program under its local talent development framework, the Student Exchange Program. The project offers students and graduates a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience addressing real-world industrial challenges within SOHAR’s integrated industrial ecosystem. Running through to January 31, 2026, the program is delivered in collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and the Port of Rotterdam.

Focused on sustainability-driven projects, participants will tackle key industrial priorities such as waste heat recovery and process optimization. Through analyzing industrial processes, exploring energy integration strategies, and conducting techno-economic feasibility studies, students will develop innovative solutions that enhance operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

“At SOHAR Port and Freezone, we are committed to investing in Omani talent and creating sustainable value that advances our Local Content goals. We believe this initiative will help grow local capabilities and drive innovation that benefits both the environment and economy, supporting Oman Vision 2040 for a diversified knowledge-based economy,” said Mohammed Al Ismaili, People Manager at SOHAR Port and Freezone.

By embedding research and development within SOHAR’s operations, the program strengthens the Sohar Talent Ecosystem, creating a pipeline of skilled professionals ready to meet the evolving needs of the port and freezone. It also advances SOHAR’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) objectives, supporting a knowledge-based economy and long-term prosperity for Oman.

Through this landmark collaboration, SOHAR Port and Freezone reaffirms its leadership in nurturing human capital, driving sustainable innovation, and delivering economic growth that benefits the region and beyond.

