Muscat – Under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Khamis bin Mohammed Al-Shamakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology for Transport, SOHAR Port and Freezone proudly launched Port Management Information System, "Marasi," marking a critical advancement in the port’s digital transformation. This fully web-based system, already operational in over 50 ports globally, aims to optimize maritime operations, foster stakeholder collaboration, and streamline data exchange.

As a multifunctional port driving innovation and efficiency in Oman’s logistics, marine services and trade sectors, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to embrace advanced technologies to enhance its operations. Marasi features an intuitive, user-friendly interface that simplifies interactions between the port and its stakeholders, including marine and port service providers, terminals, and shipping agents. It also introduces a mobile application for marine pilots, enabling secure access to and recording of vessel data electronically, which reduces manual processes and increases data accuracy. Shipping agents benefit from real-time communication, automated operational notifications, electronic submission of Environmental Ship Index (ESI) data, and direct access to invoices, improving overall efficiency.

Emile Hoogsteden, CEO of SOHAR Port, commented: "The launch of Marasi represents a key milestone in advancing SOHAR Port and Freezone's digital transformation. This system enhances operational efficiency, resource management, and collaboration across our maritime community. Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, Marasi leverages innovation to drive economic diversification, enhance global competitiveness, and support sustainable growth. With this initiative, we continue to position SOHAR as a vital enabler of Oman’s logistics and trade ambitions."

Designed to optimize port operations and marine services, Marasi supports informed decision-making through reliable, real-time data. Key features include integration with internal and external systems via APIs, digital signatures for marine certifications, streamlined incident reporting, and a feedback mechanism to drive continuous improvement. Additionally, the system promotes transparency by offering public access to vessel schedules and operational updates through a bulletin board without login requirements.

This system reflects SOHAR Port and Freezone's strategic vision of using digital solutions to drive operational excellence, improve stakeholder engagement, and support sustainable growth. Through Marasi, SOHAR strengthens its position in the regional and global logistics landscape.

For more information about SOHAR Port and Freezone, please visit soharportandfreezone.om.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the fastest-growing ports in the world, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to leverage on its strategic location and enhance its services, positioning itself as a key logistics hub within the region and across the world boasting container, liquids, and bulk terminals. A powerful combination of the expertise of the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group, it is earmarked as one of the Sultanate’s mega-projects, home to logistics, petrochemicals, and metal clusters, as well as the region’s first dedicated agri terminal. Today, after 20 years of operation, it serves as the main gateway for import and export in Oman, directly contributing 2.1% of the country’s GDP and almost 36,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities. With a focus on sustainable development and cutting-edge technology, it is leading the development and modernization of the Sultanate’s logistics infrastructure and supporting the economic diversification objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision.