Suhar – In a significant step towards enhancing emergency preparedness and response, SOHAR Port and Freezone has announced the operational launch of the SOHAR Emergency Response Organization (SERO). This strategic initiative represents a comprehensive and advanced approach to emergency response and safety at SOHAR Port, with the capabilities to address a wide range of incidents within the industrial area. The organization is operated by Unity Fire and Safety, a company that specializes in safety and emergency response. Through its mutual aid agreement, SERO extends its coverage to effectively handle additional scenarios, with support of Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) and OQ.

This partnership is part of a Public-Private Partnership that also includes global and local collaborations including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology with the Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority to ensure efficient responses to emergencies at the port. Key features of the collaboration include advanced equipment and training, regulatory compliance, revision of emergency regulations and the implementation of an Emergency Response Plan aligned with international safety best practices and standards.

Captain Majid bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Barahi, Director General of Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology, said, "With the launch, we are prioritizing the safety and protection of people above all. This initiative goes beyond traditional measures, significantly boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency responses. It serves as a robust framework, seamlessly safeguarding both individuals and the continuity of essential operations during challenging times.”

Batti bin Mohammed Al Shibli, Harbour Master of SOHAR Port commented, “By embracing innovative practices and cutting-edge technology, the organization is setting new industry benchmarks for safety and establishing a gold standard for operational excellence. This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest level of safety, resilience, and efficiency within SOHAR. Paving a future where emergencies are met with unparalleled preparedness and adaptability.”

The organization has undertaken a series of emergency drills over the past few months, with the support of various partners within the system, in collaboration with the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Safety District team from the Port of Rotterdam, as well as a team from the Civil Defense and Ambulance Authority. Furthermore, an audit was conducted to assess the system's readiness in partnership with the technical partner, Kappetijn, ensuring the highest standards of efficiency and readiness.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro-terminal. With 20 over years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 36,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision. For more information on SOHAR Port and Freezone, visit soharportandfreezone.com