Suhar, Oman – SOHAR Port and Freezone, in partnership with the Oman Volunteers Network Taawon, has launched the Volunteer Passport Project. This flagship initiative equips 100 young men and women from Suhar, Al Suwaiq, Shinas, Liwa, Saham, and Al Khaboura with practical training, leadership development, and the opportunity to lead sustainable volunteer initiatives. The project will run from September 2025 to March 2026 and aims to strengthen youth engagement across North Al Batinah Governorate.

The Volunteer Passport Project focuses on boosting youth participation, building diverse volunteer teams, and establishing 10 to 15 new partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders. It also emphasizes leveraging digital platforms and social media to drive innovation and entrepreneurial ideas among young volunteers.

“This initiative reinforces SOHAR’s long-standing commitment to nurturing Oman’s future leaders,” said Rashad Al Wahaibi, Communication Advisor of SOHAR Port and Freezone. “By equipping youth with the skills and opportunities needed to take ownership of their communities, we are helping shape a stronger, more sustainable future for North Al Batinah and beyond. Together with Taawon, we support a generation that will contribute meaningfully to Oman’s growth and development.”

By championing volunteerism and social responsibility, SOHAR Port and Freezone continues to drive its vision of creating a thriving, inclusive, and resilient community, aligned with Oman’s growth and diversification objectives.

