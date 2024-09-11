Muscat: Sohar Islamic, Sohar International's Islamic Window, announces a new initiative to enhance homeownership opportunities through its fully Shariah-compliant housing finance offer. This program features a compelling profit rate starting at just 4.25% and will be available until December 31, 2024. The initiative reinforces Sohar Islamic’s commitment to providing market-leading financial solutions that blend competitive profit rates with flexible repayment options, ensuring accessible and efficient home financing while upholding the highest standards of financial integrity and customer satisfaction.

Mr. Abdul Wahid Al Murshidi, Chief Islamic Banking Officer at Sohar International, commented, “Our primary focus at Sohar Islamic is to prioritize our customers by delivering solutions that are not only value-driven but also responsive to market needs. This new home fanincing offer reflects our profound understanding of customer expectations and the dynamic real estate market. As a pivotal player in Oman’s financial ecosystem, we are dedicated to supporting the real estate sector, which plays a critical role in the nation’s economic growth. Through this initiative, we aim to facilitate homeownership, stimulate real estate demand, and contribute to the overall economic stability of the Sultanate. This underscores our commitment to fostering long-term prosperity and sustainable development across the region.”

The new home finance offer is available to individuals employed in the private sector, semi-government institutions, and government roles, with a minimum salary requirement of OMR 300. The financing solutions come with flexible finance tenures of up to 25 years.

Sohar Islamic has streamlined its application process to ensure a seamless experience from application to approval, backed by competitive finance terms and exceptional service from our expert team. By offering attractive profit rates, flexible terms, and extensive support, Sohar Islamic aims to significantly impact the local real estate market, reinforce its leadership in the financial sector, and drive positive socio-economic development.

