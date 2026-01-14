Muscat: As part of its continued efforts to bring Sharia-compliant banking closer to communities, Sohar Islamic – the Islamic banking window of Sohar International – has officially inaugurated its new branch in Bowsher, enhancing customer access to integrated Islamic financial solutions within one of the capital’s fastest-growing residential districts. The inauguration ceremony was held at the branch under the patronage of His Excellency Ali bin Khalfan Al Hasani, Member of the Shura Council representing Wilayat Bowsher, and was attended by executive members of the bank’s management. This expansion brings the Bank’s total network to twenty branches and two service centres across the Sultanate, marking another strategic milestone in its ongoing efforts to strengthen physical accessibility and extend the reach of Sharia-compliant products and services across diverse regions.

Commenting on the development, Fahad Akbar Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic, stated, “The opening of our Bowsher branch reflects Sohar Islamic’s disciplined approach to expanding access to trusted, Sharia-compliant financial solutions within high-growth residential communities. Our focus goes beyond physical expansion to building integrated service platforms that combine ethical banking principles, digital enablement, and advisory-led engagement, enabling us to respond more closely to the evolving needs of individuals and families. This expansion strengthens our ability to deliver personalized services, seamless digital integration, and consistent service excellence, while reinforcing our long-term commitment to financial inclusion through a resilient, inclusive, and customer-centric financial ecosystem.”

The newly inaugurated branch in Bowsher, located on Daunt Al Adab Street, demonstrates Sohar Islamic’s dedication to delivering convenience through a strong physical presence complemented by modern infrastructure and efficient service. Designed to provide a professional and comfortable banking environment, the branch is equipped with the latest systems to ensure operational efficiency and customer ease. Staffed by qualified professionals with in-depth knowledge of local markets and customer needs, the branch offers a comprehensive range of retail banking services under the Sohar Islamic umbrella—including account opening, day-to-day banking, debit and credit cards, and a variety of Sharia-compliant financing solutions.

Through this expansion, Sohar Islamic continues to strengthen its presence across Oman, bringing Sharia-compliant banking closer to customers and reinforcing the trust built through consistent service delivery. Each new branch represents the bank’s long-term commitment to extending convenient access, enhancing customer experience, and strengthening its contribution to Oman’s economic landscape. As the bank continues to evolve, Sohar Islamic remains focused on expanding its reach, enhancing service quality, and setting new benchmarks in customer-centric Islamic banking.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om