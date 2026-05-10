Muscat: Sohar International has been awarded two prestigious recognitions from Visa — Fastest-Growing Debit Card Issuer in Oman and Payment Volume Leadership for the second consecutive year — marking a milestone that reflects the Bank’s ability to design and execute a payments strategy that systematically drives behavioural change at scale. This performance is not the outcome of product expansion alone, but the result of a deliberately structured model that integrates data-led insights, ecosystem partnerships, and context-driven engagement to embed payment solutions within customers’ everyday lives. By aligning credit proposition with real consumption patterns, the Bank has shifted from transactional relevance to habitual usage, positioning its cards as core enablers of daily financial activity.

Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Wealth Management Officer at Sohar International, stated: “This recognition reflects the strength of a disciplined execution model that is anchored in how customers behave, not simply what they are offered. Our approach has been to move beyond traditional product-led growth and instead design a payments ecosystem that is embedded within the rhythm of everyday life.. A data driven and consumer behaviour led approach has enabled us to generate consistent growth in engagement, expand relevance across customer segments, and translate strategy into measurable outcomes.”

From his side, Nasser Bdeir, General Manager & Country Manager, Visa in Oman, commented:

“This recognition reflects Sohar International’s strong performance and its ability to deliver accelerated growth across the payments ecosystem, supported by a clear strategic vision and continued investment in digital infrastructure and customer experience. At Visa, we value this partnership and look forward to further collaboration in delivering innovative payment solutions that support the growth of Oman’s banking sector.”

The Payment Volume Leadership award reflects Sohar International’s success in driving sustained growth in total spend across Visa cards, supported by increased customer activity, broader merchant acceptance, and deeper integration of digital payment solutions. Meanwhile, securing the title of the fastest-growing Visa card issuer for the second consecutive year highlights the Bank’s ability to expand its customer base and strengthen debit cards as a primary payment method for everyday transactions.

Sohar International continues to reinforce its position as a leading banking institution in innovation and digital services, leveraging its capabilities to deliver sustainable growth in the payments sector. This achievement also reflects the strength of its strategic partnership with Visa and its commitment to advancing digital payment solutions that support financial inclusion and align with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040.