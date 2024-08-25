Muscat: Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, has once again affirmed its position as a leader in the digital banking landscape by winning the prestigious ‘Best Mobile Banking App Oman 2024’ award at the World Business Outlook Annual Awards 2024, held in Singapore. This accolade highlights the bank's relentless commitment to digital innovation and its strategic focus on delivering an unparalleled customer experience. The award serves as a testament to Sohar International's successful digital transformation strategy, which has significantly enhanced its mobile banking app, integrating cutting-edge technologies that offer customers seamless and efficient solutions tailored to their evolving needs. As a result, Sohar International has set new benchmarks in the industry, solidifying its leadership in the ever-evolving world of digital banking.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: "Digital transformation at Sohar International is not merely an initiative but a cornerstone of our strategic vision, reflecting the global shift towards digital banking. As the financial landscape rapidly evolves, particularly within Oman, we are assertively positioning Sohar International as a leader and a game-changer, steering the future of digital banking in the Sultanate. Our commitment to innovation goes beyond keeping pace with global digital trends—it’s about redefining them. By continuously expanding the horizons of what banking can deliver, we remain steadfast in our pursuit of becoming a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. This recognition not only highlights our unwavering dedication to digitalization but also underscores our alignment with Oman’s national digital goals, further solidifying our role in contributing to a digitally inclusive society."

Sohar International's strategic digital offerings extend beyond mobile banking, encompassing a comprehensive suite of services for both retail and corporate clients. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation, Sohar International continues to set new standards in the banking industry, ensuring that its customers receive the highest level of service and support at every stage of their lives.

Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, commented on the recognition, stating: "This accolade highlights our steadfast dedication to digital innovation and our customer-first approach. The integration of Sohar International's comprehensive digital ecosystem, which spans both financial and non-financial services, into our mobile banking app marks a significant milestone in Oman's banking sector. Designed to address the evolving needs of our customers, this enhancement provides unparalleled convenience and efficiency for managing daily financial activities. Through the 'My Life' and 'My Goals' initiatives, users can seamlessly conduct their banking transactions and access non-banking services, such as booking air travel, reserving hotels, purchasing gift vouchers, and more. This innovation reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation and elevating the customer experience."

In addition to winning the 'Best Mobile App Oman 2024' award, Sohar International was honored as Oman’s Best Bank by the Middle East Euromoney Awards for Excellence this year. The bank also secured multiple accolades at the Oman Banking & Finance Awards 2024, further cementing its status as a top-tier financial institution. Among its other prestigious recognitions, Sohar International was awarded the 'Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Total Assets among GCC Banks' by Alam Al Iktisaad Awards and 'Most Innovative Digital Bank for Ecosystem Services – Oman 2023' by The Global Economics, UK.

As Oman’s leading digital bank, Sohar International remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the financial sector. The bank's leadership is reflected in its continuous enhancement of digital touchpoints, offering cutting-edge solutions like AI-powered banking, advanced payment gateways, and digital POS systems. These innovations are designed to meet the diverse needs of its customers, ensuring that Sohar International consistently delivers superior service and convenience. As the bank continues to introduce new digital solutions, it solidifies its position as a pioneer in the industry, dedicated to enhancing the banking experience for all its customers.

