Muscat: In line with its commitment to fostering creativity and empowering Omani talent, Sohar International, Oman’s best bank, proudly sponsored the graduation ceremony for the first cohort of the Fashion Future Program. Organized by Dar Al Aseel and led by renowned designer Amal Al Raisi, this innovative eight-month program offered aspiring female designers invaluable exposure and guidance in the fashion industry. Representing Sohar International, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer, attended the event, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sayyida Meyyan bint Shihab Al Said, Chairperson of the Oman Design Association. The ceremony also featured the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the program’s second edition, with Sohar International reaffirming its commitment as the Gold Sponsor, continuing its support from the program’s inaugural cohort.

Commenting on the bank’s support for the program, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International, said, “Empowering Omani women is central to our social responsobilty initiatives, and the Fashion Future Program exemplifies our commitment to advancing their role in Oman’s socio-economic landscape. By equipping Omani women with critical industry skills and real-world experience, this program enables them to make meaningful contributions to the growth of the fashion sector—a sector with immense potential for economic diversification. At Sohar International, we focus on strategic community investments that extend beyond traditional philanthropy, aiming to create sustainable pathways that empower Omani women to realize both their creative and economic aspirations.”

The Fashion Future Program is designed to provide young Omani women a platform to refine their skills and gain industry exposure, blending theoretical knowledge with practical experience. Through specialized courses in fashion forecasting and journalism, as well as international opportunities such as an internship at a prominent fashion house in Paris and visits to global sourcing events like Première Vision and Texworld, the program offers participants a comprehensive view of the global fashion landscape, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to the sector’s growth. The graduation ceremony for the first cohort was held at the Mandarin Oriental Muscat, attended by a number of distinguished guests, including several members of the royal family, diplomats, and media representatives, adding prestige to the event.

Reflecting on the program’s success, Ms. Amal Al Raisi, founder of Dar Al Aseel and lead designer, remarked, “I am incredibly proud of each graduate for their dedication and creativity throughout this journey. The Fashion Future Program is a testament to the incredible potential of Omani women in the fashion industry, and I am excited to see how these talented individuals will shape the future of Omani fashion. We are immensely grateful to Sohar International for their generous support, which has enabled us to provide these young designers with such impactful learning experiences and professional opportunities.”

Sohar International’s continued involvement in initiatives like The Fashion Future Program underscores the bank’s commitment to fostering innovation and development across multiple sectors. Through its varied CSR investments, Sohar International aligns with Oman Vision 2040, working to build a knowledge-based society where Omani youth can actively excel in their fields and play a pivotal role in the nation’s prosperity.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com