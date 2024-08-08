Muscat: Sohar International, recognized as Oman’s best bank, proudly participated as the Silver Sponsor at the Oman Jobs Fair 2024 that took place recently at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The event, held in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, underscored the Bank's commitment to the national objective of workforce empowerment. The fair, themed "Empowering and Enhancing Talent in Line with Oman Vision 2040," aimed to bridge the gap between fresh graduates, seasoned professionals, and key employers, fostering new career opportunities.

The Oman Jobs Fair 2024 was graced by H.E. Dr. Mona Salem Al Jardani, Undersecretary of Vocational Training at the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, as the esteemed Guest of Honor. The event attracted senior executives from various public and private organizations. Sohar International's dedicated booth garnered significant attention from fresh graduates, experienced professionals, and job seekers, drawn by the Bank’s longstanding reputation for excellence.

Commenting on the Bank’s sponsorship, Ms. Mahira Saleh Al Raisi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sohar International, stated, “Sohar International recognizes the critical role that job fairs play in bridging the gap between job seekers and employers. These events foster career development and contribute to the national objective of workforce empowerment and economic growth. At Sohar International, we believe that human capital is the foundation for achieving strategic goals. Educating the workforce about job opportunities and ensuring the right people are matched with suitable roles is essential for holistic socio-economic progress. By supporting events like this and facilitating direct interactions between potential employees and employers, we help align talent with opportunities that best fit their skills and aspirations. This alignment not only enhances individual career satisfaction and productivity but also strengthens the overall efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of the economy.”

In addition to being a networking platform, the Oman Jobs Fair played a pivotal role in addressing career development challenges and solutions, providing invaluable insights into job market trends. The fair brought together key enterprises to present recruitment opportunities and help job seekers to enhance essential skills through workshops and face-to-face interview preparations. As such, the event reflected Sohar International's efforts of supporting the Youth to learn further about Sohar International’s Values and at the same time to provide a Platform by showcasing our Brand, Culture and Values, helping to attract candidates who are aligned with the Bank’s Mission & Values.

Sohar International is committed to supporting initiatives that nurture local talent, driving both personal and national growth. Through its continued investment in human capital, the bank aims to foster an environment where economic development and social progress go hand in hand.

