Muscat: Reinforcing a track record of backing Omani talent that carries national ambition onto the global stage, Sohar International has signed a two-year Platinum Sponsorship with Omar Al-Ghailani, continuing its support for the nation’s leading freediving athlete as he advances his international competitive journey. This two-year agreement builds on an earlier collaboration between the bank and Al-Ghailani, transitioning into a longer-term commitment aligned with his evolving career.

Commenting on the sponsorship, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated, “Freediving places individuals in an environment where exceptional levels of control, focus, and mental discipline are required to perform under highly demanding conditions, reflecting the resilience and determination needed to achieve excellence over time. At Sohar International, we believe that investing in Omani talent is an investment in the nation’s future. Recognizing and empowering ambitious individuals who strive for distinction represents a fundamental pillar of our commitment to supporting national progress. Championing high-performing Omani talent is not a peripheral consideration for us; it is a strategic priority that reflects our role as a national institution contributing to the advancement of the Sultanate across multiple dimensions. Our renewed partnership with Omar underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting his aspirations and enabling his continued success on both the local and international stage, while reinforcing the presence of Omani excellence globally.”

Omar Al-Ghailani added, “Sohar International’s continued backing plays an important role in enabling athletes to prepare and compete at a high level with focus and consistency. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to discipline, progression, and representing Oman with purpose. Having that level of confidence and support from the bank allows me to approach each phase of my journey with greater clarity and intent.”

A globally recognized figure in competitive freediving, Omar Al-Ghailani has firmly established Oman’s presence within the international sporting arena. He holds a world record in the Variable Weight No Fins (VWT-NF) category, having reached a depth of 111 meters in 2022. In 2025, he delivered a series of standout performances, securing four medals, including a silver and two bronze, at the 35th AIDA Freediving World Championships in Cyprus, where he placed second overall. He further strengthened his global standing with a silver medal at the CMAS World Championship in Greece, while also setting an Asian record with a 107-meter dive in the Constant Weight FIM category. Through this continued sponsorship, Sohar International remains closely aligned with his journey, enabling consistent performance across elite levels of competition.

The sponsorship underscores Sohar International’s broader approach to advancing Omani talent across disciplines, recognizing that success on international platforms contributes meaningfully to national identity and global perception. Its track record includes support for the young Omani football talent Ahmed Al Salmi, enabling his participation in a development program at Atlético Madrid’s youth academy. Within this context, its association with Omar Al-Ghailani reflects both the depth of its commitment and a strategic focus on partnerships that deliver sustained impact for the athlete and the national profile they help shape.

As Sohar International continues to expand its broader footprint, its investment in human potential remains a defining pillar, extending beyond financial services into areas that shape representation, ambition, and enduring national impact. By backing individuals who pursue excellence with precision and purpose, the bank contributes to a wider narrative of progress, where capability is recognized, supported, and positioned for ongoing achievement.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om