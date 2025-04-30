Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a catalyst for national progress and sustainable economic transformation, Sohar International participated as the Strategic Partner of the Advantage Oman Forum 2025 — an exclusive, high-level gathering held recently at the St. Regis Al Mouj Resort in Muscat. The two-day event was graced by the presence of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs, and was organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion in collaboration with Invest Oman. The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, along with other members of the Bank’s executive management team — further emphasizing the Bank’s leadership presence and strategic involvement in national initiatives.

Bringing together over 250 prominent figures, including senior officials, decision-makers, and regional and international investors, the forum underscored Oman’s position as a promising investment destination. It convened a distinguished cohort of senior government representatives, global investors, and influential business leaders to explore Oman’s dynamically evolving investment landscape and examine the global megatrends shaping the nation's future economic trajectory. By aligning with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion, Sohar International underscores its commitment to advancing Oman’s strategic vision and enhancing the country’s global investment appeal.

Mr. Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International remarked, “Our involvement in the Advantage Oman Forum reflects Sohar International’s deep-rooted belief in the power of strategic dialogue to influence real-world outcomes. While capital mobilizes projects, it is foresight, knowledge exchange, and collaborative ambition that turn visions into impact. These forums serve as catalysts for precisely that—bringing together change-makers, innovators, and decision-makers who are reimagining what’s possible for Oman and the wider region. At Sohar International, we view our role not just as financial facilitators, but as active partners in the nation’s economic evolution—championing fresh perspectives, incubating bold ideas, and creating the conditions for sustained, inclusive growth.”

As part of its participation at the forum, Sohar International hosted a dedicated stall, offering an interactive platform to engage with stakeholders, investors, and delegates on the bank’s latest initiatives, financial solutions, and strategic vision. Adding further depth to the bank’s involvement, Mr. Abbas Al Lawati, Executive Vice President – Investment Banking, FIG, and International Operations at Sohar International, delivered a presentation titled “Banking Beyond Lending” highlighting how the banking model is evolving from basic transactional services to globally integrated, tech-driven solutions — a shift that enables banks to diversify offerings, boost efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

As Oman continues to amplify its global investment appeal through world-class infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations, and a progressive development policy, Sohar International remains steadfast in supporting the nation’s ambitions, advancing opportunities that create shared value for people, partners, and the economy at large.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership. www.soharinternational.com