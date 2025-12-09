Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to financial inclusion, Sohar International announced the official opening of its new Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre in the Wilayat of Bidiyah in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate. The inauguration ceremony was held under the patronage of His Excellency Majid bin Saif bin Ali Al Busaidi, Wali of Bidiyah, and attended by Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, alongside senior executives and community representatives.



The official inauguration of the new service points reflects the bank’s ongoing organic expansion strategy aimed at strengthening financial inclusion, enhancing service accessibility, and supporting the economic and social development of communities across Oman. Strategically located to serve Bidiyah and surrounding areas, the new Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre offer a premium banking environment featuring spacious facilities, and convenient access. The branch is equipped with a 24-hour digital lobby comprising fully enabled ATMs and CDMs to ensure seamless banking at all times.



Commenting on the significance of this expansion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “Opening the new Sohar International branch and Sohar Islamic service centre in Bidiyah represents a significant step forward in our strategic ambition to expand accessible, high-quality banking services across the Sultanate. As we continue to strengthen our national footprint, our focus remains on enabling greater financial inclusion, supporting local economic activity, and delivering a seamless banking experience that meets the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and communities. This expansion reflects our long-term commitment to driving sustainable growth, empowering customers in every wilayat, and contributing meaningfully to Oman’s broader development journey.”



Reflecting the bank’s focus on elevating customer experience and ensuring integrated service delivery, the new branch offers a full suite of retail banking services including account opening, card issuance, deposits, financing solutions, and advisory support. Meanwhile, the Sohar Islamic service centre is designed to serve customers seeking Sharia-compliant financial solutions, offering a broad portfolio of Islamic products tailored to meet evolving market needs.



The expansion into Bidiyah is part of Sohar International’s broader plan to strengthen its national footprint in high-potential regions identified for their economic growth, population expansion, and increasing demand for banking services. With the wilayat witnessing continuous development and rising commercial activity, the bank’s new presence will play an important role in empowering local communities by offering convenient and trusted financial solutions.



Sohar International continues to invest in its network of branches and service centres while simultaneously accelerating its digital transformation agenda providing customers with a seamless blend of enhanced human interaction and advanced digital capabilities. Through its growing presence, the bank remains committed to helping customers, communities, and businesses prosper and grow in an ever-evolving financial landscape.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om