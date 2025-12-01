Muscat: Sohar International, together with its Islamic banking window, Sohar Islamic, has announced the launch of exclusive Auto Loan Special Offers for retail customers as part of the bank’s continued commitment to enhancing customer value, strengthening market competitiveness, and driving growth within the automotive financing sector. The initiative was formalized during an official signing ceremony held at the bank’s headquarters in Khuwair, marking a strategic partnership aimed at expanding financing opportunities and enriching the overall customer experience. The agreement was jointly signed on behalf of the bank by Abdulqadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, and Nasser Al Nahdi, Head of Islamic Retail Banking, alongside Mr. Steven Tomkinson, Divisional Head Sales Operations at OMASCO and Mr. Riyadh Ali Sultan, General Manager of JW Towell Auto Center. The joint signing underscores the bank’s unified approach to offering comprehensive and competitive solutions across both its conventional and Islamic banking segments.

Abdulqadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer at Sohar International, stated: “At Sohar International, our focus remains firmly on advancing customer-centric financial solutions that align with market dynamics and support national economic priorities. The launch of our Auto Loan Special Offers underscores our commitment to enabling greater accessibility, value, and choice for our customers through innovative and competitive financing propositions. Beyond enhancing affordability, this initiative strengthens our strategic partnerships within the automotive ecosystem and contributes to stimulating sector growth, thereby reinforcing our role as an enabler of broader economic activity across the Sultanate.”

The partnership introduces a comprehensive suite of exclusive benefits tailored to meet the needs of both Sohar International and Sohar Islamic customers, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to delivering high-value, customer-centric financing solutions. Through this collaboration, customers can leverage competitive offers from the participating automotive distributors, including special discounted pricing on selected vehicle models as well as attractive 0% financing options on selected ranges. Further strengthening the value proposition, the initiative provides discounts of up to OMR 900 fully covered by the partnering distributors, complimentary first-year private vehicle registration, a six-year unlimited-kilometre warranty, and an eight-year HEV battery warranty. Together, these incentives deliver substantial financial advantages, increased affordability, and long-term confidence—ensuring customers enjoy a seamless and rewarding vehicle purchasing experience.

Designed to cater to a wide segment of the market, the special offers are available to Omani and expatriate customers alike, including both new-to-bank and existing clients, salaried individuals with or without salary transfer, and customers from listed and non-listed companies. To ensure maximum accessibility and convenience, the offers can be seamlessly obtained through the bank’s Dedicated Sales Officers (DSO), the bank’s nationwide branch network, and its Call Center.

By combining simplified processes with competitive financing options, this initiative is strategically positioned to stimulate demand, enhance market engagement, and support the bank’s objective of driving sustained growth in auto loan sales. With this launch, the banks reaffirms its commitment to delivering customer-centric, high-value financial solutions that support individual aspirations while contributing to the broader economic development of the Sultanate.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om