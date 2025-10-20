Muscat: Marking a bold step in redefining women’s banking in Oman, Sohar International introduced ‘Be Zahiya’, a holistic financial proposition crafted to meet the evolving aspirations of women. The launch, held under the patronage of Al Sayyida Maani bint Abdullah Al Busaidi, Director General of Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development, took place at a dedicated “Be Zahiya” stall in Mall of Oman, designed to engage visitors and raise awareness about the proposition’s unique offerings. Representing Sohar International at the event, Eng. Aisha Al Saifi ,Chief Transformation Officer, underscored the Bank’s commitment to creating impactful solutions that empower women across all walks of life. The event marks a significant milestone in the Bank’s journey to empower women through innovative financial solutions that combine practicality, empowerment, and lifestyle value. It brought together government representatives, distinguished guests, and senior executives from Sohar International, celebrating a shared commitment to progress, inclusion, and empowerment.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Be Zahiya represents a strategic step in empowering women across Oman — not only providing modern financial tools and lifestyle benefits but also creating opportunities for leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic participation. Every aspect of the proposition has been designed with the Omani woman in mind, blending seamless digital solutions, personalized experiences, and inclusive banking services. By enabling women to thrive financially, we are contributing to stronger families, more resilient communities, and a diversified, knowledge-driven economy — fully aligned with Oman Vision 2040. Be Zahiya embodies our belief that true transformation occurs when innovation, empathy, and strategic foresight come together to create meaningful impact for individuals and for the nation as a whole.”

Positioned as Oman’s most comprehensive women’s banking solution, Be Zahiya has been thoughtfully curated to address every aspect of the modern woman’s financial and lifestyle journey. The proposition includes dedicated savings accounts designed to help women build financial security, lifetime free Platinum and Signature credit cards with premium benefits and lifestyle rewards, and exclusive “Zahiya Zones” in select branches offering privacy and personalized relationship management by female banking professionals. Through Sohar International’s award-winning mobile app, female customers can instantly open an account and manage their finances digitally. The proposition also integrates lifestyle partnerships and offers in areas like wellness, travel, dining, and retail — turning everyday banking into a rewarding experience. Offered in two distinct tiers, Be Zahiya and Zahiya Plus, it caters to varying customer segments while maintaining the highest standards of service, inclusivity, and convenience.

Adding to this, Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer, said: “Be Zahiya is not just a new banking product; it is a strategic proposition that reflects Sohar International’s long-term commitment to empowering women as key contributors to Oman’s economic growth. By enabling greater access to financial tools, credit facilities, and digital platforms, we are helping women participate more actively in shaping businesses, families, and communities. This initiative mirrors the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040, which calls for a diversified, inclusive economy built on innovation and human potential.”

Beyond its role as a financial solution, Be Zahiya represents Sohar International’s forward-looking approach to building a more inclusive and dynamic financial ecosystem in Oman. It serves as a catalyst for greater participation of women in the national economy by promoting financial awareness, fostering entrepreneurship, and enabling access to modern banking and investment opportunities. Through this initiative, Sohar International aims to nurture a generation of financially confident women who are equipped to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to the Sultanate’s socioeconomic progress. In doing so, Sohar International continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Oman’s transition towards a diversified, knowledge-driven economy under the framework of Oman Vision 2040.

Sohar International continues to deliver on its strategic promise of going “Beyond Banking” — redefining what it means to be a modern financial institution in an evolving national landscape. By combining innovation with inclusivity, the Bank continues to create intelligent, customer-centric solutions that go beyond financial transactions to foster empowerment, progress, and long-term value creation. Initiatives like Be Zahiya embody this philosophy, reinforcing the Bank’s purpose of enabling individuals to realize their full potential while contributing to the nation’s collective advancement.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.