Muscat: Sohar International has strengthened its standing as one of Oman’s most forward-looking and high-performing financial institutions after securing two distinguished titles—“Bank of the Year – Oman” and “Excellence in Digital Transformation”—at the The Arabian Stories (TAS) Business Awards 2025. These recognitions reflect the bank’s sustained commitment to operational excellence, customer-centric innovation, and its strategic contribution to the national economic agenda. The bank was awarded “Bank of the Year – Oman”, underscoring its robust financial performance, prudent risk management, and effective execution of its long-term growth strategy. The award was presented by H.E. Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and received on behalf of the bank by Ali Taqi Jaafar Hassan, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Commercial Banking. This accolade highlights Sohar International’s continued success in delivering value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders through disciplined governance and market leadership. Complementing this achievement, Sohar International was also named the winner of “Excellence in Digital Transformation”, a testament to the bank’s strategic investments in technology and its ongoing efforts to enhance digital adoption across all customer segments. The award was received by Assad Salim Al Shabibi, Executive Vice President and Head - Information Technology and Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Technology and Digital Officer, recognizing Sohar International’s progress in building a seamless, innovative, and future-ready digital ecosystem.

Commenting on these achievements, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, stated: “These recognitions underscore the effectiveness of our long-term strategy and the strength of our transformation journey, driven by a clear vision to elevate banking standards in the Sultanate. Being named ‘Bank of the Year – Oman’ and receiving the ‘Excellence in Digital Transformation’ award reflect our ability to deliver sustainable value while continuously advancing our digital and operational capabilities. They are a testament to the collective effort of our teams, whose commitment and expertise continue to propel Sohar International forward. As we build on this momentum, we remain focused on shaping a future-ready financial institution—one that enhances customer experience, drives innovation across all business lines, and contributes meaningfully to Oman’s economic competitiveness and long-term prosperity.”

Organised annually by The Arabian Stories since 2022, the TAS Business Awards have evolved into a benchmark of excellence for both public and private sector organisations in Oman. The platform celebrates high-impact initiatives, exceptional leadership, and transformative performance across more than 20 categories, culminating in the recognition of standout institutions and individuals each year.

These latest recognitions add to a series of distinguished accolades the bank has received in recent months, further solidifying its position as one of Oman’s most dynamic and high-performing financial institutions. Sohar International was recently honoured with the Best Corporate Banking – Oman award, reflecting its leadership and deep expertise in serving corporate and institutional clients. The bank also received the Digital Leadership in Banking – DX Oman 2024award in recognition of its advanced digital capabilities and innovative solutions designed to elevate customer experience across segments. Additionally, Sohar International was named Best Performing Company – Large Cap Category at the Alam Al-Iktisaad Awards 2024, underscoring its strong financial results, resilient business model, and sustained value creation for shareholders.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om