Muscat: Sohar International, Oman's fastest-growing bank, hosted a memorable event at Sheraton Oman to celebrate its enduring relationship with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO). The occasion paid homage to the longstanding connection between the two entities, showcasing the significant collaborative efforts that have elevated their partnership to new heights. The event was marked by heartfelt recognition of the extensive collaboration between Sohar International and PDO, underscoring the vital contributions made by both parties and highlighting the milestones achieved through their robust partnership. The event was attended by Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer at Sohar International, Ms. Haifa Al Khaifi, Finance Director at Petroleum Development Oman, and members of the executive management from both entities.

Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer at Sohar International, said, “At Sohar International, we are driven by a profound ethos that transcends the conventional boundaries of banking; it is a steadfast dedication to nurturing enduring partnerships founded upon trust and unwavering commitment, exemplified by our esteemed partnership with Petroleum Development Oman. We are committed to adeptly addressing the various challenges of serving our diverse clients. Today, we stand resolute in our firm dedication to provide innovative solutions and unparalleled service, thereby ensuring an unmatched standard of excellence that pervades every aspect of our client’s journey. Together, we embark upon a grand and ambitious mission to redefine the very essence of banking, both within the Sultanate of Oman and beyond, transcending borders and reshaping industry paradigms.”

As a token of appreciation, 49 outstanding staff members from Sohar International and PDO were honored during the event for their dedication and contribution to the partnership’s success. Their determined efforts and exemplary performance have been instrumental in fostering mutual growth and prosperity.

Finance Director at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) Haifa Al Khaifi said: “The leadership spirit, PDO witnessed in Ahmed Al Musallami was seen through his entire organization which was very impressive and a testament for his effective direction. Sohar International Bank demonstrated their commitment in terms of assuring a seamless integration, assessing associated risks and ensuring that there are proper mitigation measures in place, while safeguarding PDO’s payment process towards employees and vendor community. Despite the obstacles and challenges that are prevalent in any type of project merger scale, Sohar International offered a lot of agility in terms of finding solutions, as failure was not an option which PDO was ready to tolerate. We are so grateful to both teams from both organizations for that tenacity. We recognize that this step is just the beginning of a strategic partnership with Sohar International. PDO acknowledges all the extended support offered by Sohar International not only in this project, but also the desire to co-create and customize solutions that would be mutually beneficial to both entities in the future.”

The event marked a celebration of the enduring partnership between Sohar International and Petroleum Development Oman. It also symbolized the initiation of a strategic alliance poised for even greater achievements. The shared commitment and collaborative spirit demonstrated by both organizations have not only set the stage for a transformative journey but also laid the foundation for a collaboration that will propel both entities toward their objectives. In addition, this partnership will contribute significantly to the ongoing development and growth witnessed by the Sultanate of Oman.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centred on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

www.soharinternational.com