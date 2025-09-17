Muscat: As an institution revered for pioneering innovation and delivering value-driven solutions, Sohar International has recently signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oman Charitable Organization. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to develop a unified digital infrastructure, enhance governance through data-driven policies and procedures, and advance sustainable investment initiatives—all in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. The MoU was formalized in the presence of H.E. Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Saidi, Minister of Justice & Legal Affairs and Chairman of Oman Charitable Organization, and Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International said, “True progress is not defined by innovation alone, but by the ability to channel innovation into meaningful purpose. This partnership with the Oman Charitable Organization represents a commitment to shaping an ecosystem where sustainability and technology converge to create enduring value. By strengthening the digital foundations that underpin future systems, we are helping to ensure transformation that is both lasting and adaptable. In doing so, we are not only accelerating the nation’s digital transition but also ensuring that growth remains inclusive and supportive of a diversified national economy.”

Underlining the significance of the initiative, Bader Mohammed Al Zaabi, Acting CEO of the Authority, stated: “The partnership will focus on strengthening the digital backbone of the Oman Charitable Organization through three interconnected areas that reinforce one another. At the core is IT infrastructure development, where modern technology solutions, automated reporting tools, and integrated digital platforms will be deployed to enhance operational resilience and transparency. This will be complemented by the adoption of data-driven governance models, with digital systems enabling improved financial oversight, more sophisticated monitoring, and real-time analytics to ensure that resources are managed securely and with maximum efficiency. Equally vital is the emphasis on sustainable investment opportunities, supported by the creation of a comprehensive investment and governance policy and strategy that guides portfolio management in line with prudent risk parameters and the organization’s objectives. Together, these areas form a cohesive framework that is both resilient and aligned with national priorities.”

In driving these initiatives, the MoU reflects more than a functional partnership; it highlights a shared determination to apply innovation responsibly and with lasting impact. For Sohar International, this partnership is another step in advancing its broader strategy of contributing to national development while reinforcing trust through meaningful collaboration. By aligning its expertise with the mandates of leading institutions, the bank continues to play a pivotal role in shaping Oman’s journey toward a more digitally empowered and forward-looking economy.

