Muscat: Sohar International has successfully concluded its participation as the Creative Arm Partner of Oman Design Week 2026, reaffirming its commitment to supporting Oman’s creative economy and strengthening the role of design, architecture, and innovation in national development. The second edition of Oman Design Week took place from 27 to 31 January at Al Khuwair Square on Ministries Street, as part of the cultural programme of Muscat Nights 2026. Jointly organised by Muscat Municipality and the Oman Design Association, the five-day event brought together designers, architects, artists, and creative professionals from Oman and abroad, offering a dynamic platform for dialogue, collaboration, and creative expression.

The opening ceremony was held under the auspices of H.E. Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed Al Busaidi, Minister of Heritage and Tourism, and was attended by senior officials and dignitaries, including Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, reflecting the Bank’s strong support for national cultural and creative initiatives.

Commenting on the partnership, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Our partnership with Oman Design Week reflects Sohar International’s belief in the power of creativity as a driver of economic and social progress. Supporting platforms that empower local talent, encourage innovation, and bring communities together is central to our role as a national financial partner. The success of this year’s event highlights the growing importance of design and creative industries in shaping Oman’s future.”

Held under the theme “Between Us”, Oman Design Week 2026 explored shared spaces between individuals, cultures, and ideas, presenting design as a universal language that fosters communication, integration, and cultural dialogue. The programme featured a diverse mix of professional workshops, intellectual talks, exhibitions, immersive digital and physical installations, and a dedicated creative marketplace that enabled designers and artists to showcase and commercialise their work. As part of its participation, Sohar International hosted a dedicated stall, where visitors were introduced to the Bank’s range of products and services, highlighting its digital capabilities and customer-centric solutions in an engaging and interactive setting.

Beyond Oman Design Week, Sohar International continues to support a wide range of cultural, tourism, and community events across the Sultanate, including Muscat Nights, regional festivals in various governorates, and seasonal initiatives such as Khareef Dhofar. Through these engagements, the Bank plays an active role in promoting community participation, supporting local economies, and contributing to vibrant cultural experiences that enhance Oman’s tourism and creative sectors. Sohar International continues to champion initiatives that enrich the cultural landscape, strengthen the creative economy, and promote meaningful engagement between creativity and community—further reinforcing Oman’s position as a bridge between cultures and a hub for innovation.

