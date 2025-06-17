Muscat – Reinforcing its commitment to sustainable empowerment and inclusive growth, Sohar International, in collaboration with Sharakah, concluded the “Sohar International Women SMEs Development Program” with a graduation ceremony held recently at Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC. The event was held under the patronage of H.E. Eng. Ahmed Hassan Alawi Al Dheeb, Vice Chairman of the General Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones. Sohar International was represented at the event by Eng. Aisha Al Saifi, Chief Transformation Officer,, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer and Mr. Abdul Qadir Al Sumali, Chief Retail and Premier Banking Officer of Sohar International. The ceremony marked the culmination of a six-month transformative journey undertaken by ten Omani women entrepreneurs from across the Sultanate. Designed to strengthen core business competencies and unlock future growth opportunities, the program focused on equipping participants with practical skills in financial planning, digital enablement, and strategic marketing.

The event commenced with a welcome speech delivered by Mr. Fares Al Harthy, Assistant Manager of SME Development at the Fund for Development of Youth Projects, in which he emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs in supporting the national economy and promoting economic diversification. This was followed by a speech from the bank delivered by Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer at Sohar International, who highlighted the bank’s role in supporting Omani women and enhancing their entrepreneurial capabilities. Participants in the program were then given the opportunity to share their experiences and how they benefited from the initiative. The event concluded with the distribution of graduation certificates to the participants in recognition of their efforts and dedication throughout the program.

Highlighting in his speech, Mr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer of Sohar International, said: “At Sohar International, we view empowerment as a long-term investment in national progress. This initiative reflects our commitment to shaping a resilient and inclusive economy by equipping Omani women entrepreneurs with the tools to lead, innovate, and grow. By fostering capability and confidence, we are not only supporting individual success but also contributing to Oman’s strategic vision for sustainable and diversified economic development. We are proud to be part of a journey that nurtures entrepreneurial potential while aligning with Oman Vision 2040’s priorities around human capital development, private sector competitiveness, and inclusive growth. This is not just a program—it is a platform for real, measurable change. And we remain committed to expanding such opportunities across the nation.”

Launched in October 2024, the initiative stems from a strategic partnership between Sohar International and Sharakah. Through a structured mix of interactive workshops and one-on-one coaching sessions, participants gained valuable insights into cash flow management, customer engagement, and the use of artificial intelligence to boost business performance. The training was delivered in a peer-driven format, ensuring real-time application of concepts and collaborative learning.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, said, “We are proud to collaborate with Sohar International on this transformative program. Participating women have demonstrated incredible commitment, and through this program, we have ensured they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital economy. This is the beginning of a new chapter for these entrepreneurs.”

The program also included business diagnostics and tailored mentoring designed to help participants refine their value propositions and expand their market reach—laying the groundwork for long-term resilience and scalability. As the event drew to a close, the graduates received their certificates of completion—symbolizing not just the end of the program, but the beginning of a new chapter as empowered entrepreneurs capable of driving value in a dynamic business environment.

Through initiatives such as these, Sohar International continues to play a strategic role in enabling Omani talent, nurturing innovation, and building capacity across key segments of society—particularly among youth and women. By aligning its efforts with national priorities, the bank contributes meaningfully to shaping a more inclusive, digitally empowered, and entrepreneurially driven economy, reinforcing its position as a catalyst for long-term socio-economic progress.

