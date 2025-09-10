Muscat: In conjunction with COMEX 2025, Sohar International signed an exclusive agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to formally launch the Aqari platform through the electronic payment gateway. This landmark partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing digital transformation in the Sultanate and underscores Sohar International’s position as Oman’s Digital Leader.

The Aqari Platform, introduced by the Ministry of Housing and powered by Sohar International, is set to revolutionize the way land and housing transactions are conducted. By digitalizing the sale and purchase of land through a secure and user-friendly platform, the initiative simplifies property-related processes for citizens and residents while ensuring efficiency, transparency, and reliability. Sohar International stands as the exclusive bank to provide the Ministry with a fully automated, end-to-end financial solution, managing every aspect of transaction settlement within the platform.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “We at Sohar International take pride in our role as an enabler of digital innovation in the Sultanate of Oman. The signing of the agreement during COMEX 2025 to launch the Aqari platform reaffirms our ability to deliver advanced, fully integrated digital solutions that support government initiatives and serve the people of the nation. It also underscores our commitment to shaping the future of the national financial ecosystem and contributing to the broader goals of comprehensive digital transformation.”

With its seamless integration into government systems, fully digital workflows, automated reconciliation, and streamlined payment processing, the Aqari platform delivers a frictionless experience that aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 objectives. The launch highlights the importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving the nation’s digital economy and sets a benchmark for innovative partnerships.

The signing of the agreement at COMEX 2025 reaffirms Sohar International’s dedication to strengthening Oman’s digital ecosystem, partnering with key government entities, and continuing its mission of enabling people to win through innovation and technology.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience.