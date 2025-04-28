SUHAR – On the sidelines of the Advantage Oman Forum, organized by Invest in Oman, SOHAR Port and Freezone reinforced its growing reputation as a strategic hub for sustainable investment by signing a land lease agreement with JA Solar OM (FZC) SPC, one of the world’s top manufacturers and suppliers of high-efficiency solar cells and modules. This agreement represents a major step toward enhancing Oman’s renewable energy infrastructure. Leveraging advanced technologies and significant production capacity, the facility will play a critical role in accelerating the country’s transition to clean energy and solidifying its position in the global sustainability landscape.

With a total investment of USD 565 million and covering an area of 32.5 hectares in the second phase of the Freezone, the project is set to deliver an annual production capacity of 6 gigawatts of solar cells and 3 gigawatts of solar modules. Operations are expected to commence in Q1 2026. The project will play a crucial role in advancing the clean energy transition and supporting the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 for sustainable development.

Fan Jingchao, General Manager at JA Solar OM (FZC) SPC said, "Our facility marks a significant advancement in the solar PV supply chain, integrating all key components from polysilicon to modules. The strategic location within SOHAR Freezone offers essential logistics and positions us in a rapidly growing renewable energy hub. By utilizing cutting-edge technologies, we aim to produce high-quality, affordable solar panels that enhance accessibility and attract global investment, while expanding our presence in key markets."

Mohammed Al Shizawi, Acting CEO of SOHAR Freezone, emphasized, “This agreement cements SOHAR Freezone’s position as a prime investment destination with world-class infrastructure and strategic advantages. In response to high investor demand and with the first phase nearing full occupancy, the ongoing expansion of SOHAR Freezone is now underway to advance local solar manufacturing, reduce carbon emissions, and raise regional sustainability standards. The project will drive industrial diversification, strengthen local supply chains, and unlock new downstream investment opportunities critical to Oman’s economic growth.”

By creating synergies within an integrated framework of green manufacturing, logistics, and trade, SOHAR Freezone reaffirms its commitment to driving sustainable economic growth while positioning itself as a pivotal player in global trade. With 85% of Phase 1 fully leased, Phase 2 is actively expanding to accommodate further industrial needs across its 675 hectares of land. This milestone also serves as a testament to the trust and confidence in the freezone operations by investors and partners.

About SOHAR Port and Freezone

As one of the world's most rapidly growing integrated industrial and logistics projects, SOHAR Port and Freezone capitalizes on its strategic location to cement its status as a crucial logistics hub in the region and globally. A unique collaboration between the Port of Rotterdam and ASYAD Group marks it as a key mega-project in Oman, offering a range of services including logistics, petrochemicals, metals, and the region's first dedicated agro terminal. With over 20 years of operation, SOHAR is the main gateway for Oman’s import and export, contributing 2.1% to the nation’s GDP and creating almost 42,000 jobs. Committed to sustainable development and advanced technology, SOHAR is modernizing logistics infrastructure in line with the economic diversification goals of Oman’s 2040 Vision.