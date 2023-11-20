Cairo, Egypt – SODIC, the leading real estate developer announced the signing of a global agreement with Infinity, Egypt's foremost renewable energy and electric vehicle charging provider, to implement a comprehensive Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station network across all SODIC’s developments.

This strategic partnership comes in line with SODIC's commitment to integrating sustainable practices across all its operations, reducing carbon emissions, and developing smart and eco-friendly communities that provide its residents with an improved quality of life.

The signing ceremony was attended by Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager; Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity’s EV Division and senior members from both entities.

Commenting on the agreement, Ayman Amer, SODIC’s General Manager, stated: “We are excited to partner with Infinity, with its strong and proven track record. This strategic partnership comes in line with our customer-focused approach to offer sustainable solutions to our residents that greatly improve their day-to-day experience and overall quality of life”.

Shams Abdel Ghaffar, Managing Director of Infinity’s EV Division commented on this partnership, saying: "We are happy to join hands with SODIC, a visionary leader in real estate development. This collaboration marks another important step for Infinity in our journey of partnering with prominent real estate developers as we work towards our mission of expanding our EV charging infrastructure across Egypt."

SODIC’s leadership in sustainability began in 2014 when the leading developer joined as a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact. Further to powering its headquarters primarily through solar energy and undergoing green building certification for its flagship commercial project EDNC, SODIC has also collaborated with different start-ups, developing sustainable building materials as part of its innovation program.

Infinity has been a pioneer in the Egyptian EV charging industry since 2018. With a steadfast focus on building a robust EV charging infrastructure, the company has successfully established the largest and fastest-growing EV charging network in the country. Presently, Infinity boasts an impressive network of over 150 charging stations with more than 550 charging points across Egypt, and has ambitious expansion plans in place at both, local and regional levels.