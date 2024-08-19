Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading digital agency, is thrilled to announce its recent collaboration with Alokozay, a global leader in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. This partnership marks a significant milestone in SOCIALEYEZ’s ongoing journey, showcasing the agency's adaptability, creativity and strategic excellence across a diverse range of industries.

With the addition of Alokozay to its portfolio, SOCIALEYEZ continues to demonstrate its capability to thrive in various market segments. From government initiatives and sustainability projects to consumer goods and entertainment, SOCIALEYEZ remains committed to delivering innovative and impactful ideas wherever it engages.

Having won the account in June, the SOCIALEYEZ team has been diligently working on the strategic launch and rebranding efforts for Alokozay. This collaboration includes an always-on social media retainer encompassing strategy development, social media management, content creation, video production and performance analysis.

“We are excited to celebrate this win with Alokozay, a renowned global brand in the FMCG sector,” said Tarek Esper, Managing Director at SOCIALEYEZ. “This partnership underscores our ability to provide top-tier creative solutions and highlights our commitment to achieving excellence across different industries.”

As SOCIALEYEZ continues to expand its reach and influence, this collaboration with Alokozay is a testament to the agency's unwavering dedication to delivering outstanding results for clients worldwide.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is a digital engagement agency whose core purpose is to empower organisations to build more meaningful relationships with their target audience. By combining an understanding of client objectives with an understanding of user behavior, SOCIALEYEZ implements digital engagement strategies that increase the level and quality of engagement.