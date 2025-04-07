Dubai, United Arab Emirates: SOCIALEYEZ, the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Texas Chicken, a globally recognised name in the quick-service restaurant industry. This collaboration marks a significant step in SOCIALEYEZ’s continued expansion in the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector, bringing a fresh and dynamic approach to Texas Chicken’s digital presence across the UAE, KSA and Oman.

Having commenced this partnership on the 1st of March 2025, SOCIALEYEZ has been diligently working to implement an innovative and results-driven strategy aimed at enhancing audience engagement and brand visibility. The partnership includes always-on social media management, strategic planning, content creation, video production and branding initiatives tailored to resonate with Texas Chicken’s diverse customer base.

Known for its bold flavours and commitment to quality, Texas Chicken is set to leverage SOCIALEYEZ’s expertise in digital storytelling and audience engagement. Through data-driven insights and creative content strategies, SOCIALEYEZ will help amplify Texas Chicken’s brand identity and strengthen its connection with consumers in a competitive market.

Speaking about the partnership, Hajar Mahmoud, Head of Social at SOCIALEYEZ, commented, “Texas Chicken has a strong legacy of delivering exceptional flavours and quality service. We are excited to bring this legacy to life in the digital space by creating meaningful and engaging content that strengthens brand affinity and drives customer loyalty. Our goal is to ensure Texas Chicken remains a top choice for food lovers across the UAE, KSA and Oman.”

This partnership solidifies SOCIALEYEZ’s position as a leader in digital innovation within the F&B industry, reinforcing its commitment to crafting compelling brand narratives that captivate and engage audiences.

About SOCIALEYEZ

SOCIALEYEZ is the Middle East’s leading team of creative strategists, combining creative storytelling with a clear strategic vision to transform challenges into actionable solutions. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, SOCIALEYEZ helps its partners achieve tangible goals. Its philosophy, "Create No Matter What," drives the team to bring bold ideas to life, consistently delivering real results. With a dedicated in-house team offering end-to-end services - from ideation to execution - SOCIALEYEZ ensures every project drives meaningful and transformative outcomes across industries.