Dubai, UAE – Expand North Star, the world’s largest startup and investor event, as part of GITEX GLOBAL, continued day three at Dubai Harbour. Attendees learnt about the importance of the UAE’s social impact tech ecosystem, how new data centre hardware can reduce energy use, and why AI governance can enable entrepreneurship in emerging economies, among other highlights.

Running until 15 October, the 10th edition of Expand North Star’s comprehensive four-day programme has attracted 2,000 exhibiting startups and more than 1,200 investors, with assets under management (AUM) exceeding US$1.1 trillion.

Empowering Tomorrow’s Social Impact Entrepreneurs

Expand North Star welcomed His Excellency Salem Ali Al Shami, Executive Director of Social Incubation & Contracting at the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an on Tuesday. Following his participation in a fireside chat, highlighting the role Ma’an plays in empowering the next generation of social impact entrepreneurs, His Excellency awarded Nesma Amin and Ameen Abo Diak, the two winners of the joint competition run by Ma’an and Expand North Star, which invited young social entrepreneurs to solve some of today’s most pressing social challenges.

“Today’s social entrepreneurs are coming up with solutions that will support the community. So, by uniting with new ideas, these new innovative solutions will create the long-lasting impact that we are hoping for,” said His Excellency on stage as he congratulated the winners.

Sustainable AI Hardware and Beyond LLMs: the Next Generation of AI

Around 40 per cent of the energy used in AI data centres is burned off as waste. An Estonian entrepreneur, the CEO & Co-Founder of Skeleton Technologies, Taavi Madiberk has created an innovative graphene-based, two-layer battery hardware solution that helps smooth out power demand peaks – a key source of energy wastage. In addition to increased efficiency, the company’s eco-friendly ultracapacitors contain no lithium, no cobalt, and no manganese, helping to make global AI infrastructure more sustainable. Having already partnered with major players in the US and Europe, he said the Gulf states are also key markets: “Renewables here are going up at the fastest rates globally, and any tech company serious about innovation must be in the Gulf.”

During an AI Fireside session, ‘Beyond LLMs’ at Expand North Star, Jack Hidary, CEO of SandboxAQ, revealed what will shape the next wave of AI tech after large-language models: large quantitative models (LQMs). With a current valuation of US$5.7 billion, Hidary’s unicorn is exploring how this new IP-rich frontier will prove key in unlocking solutions that will impact the global economy’s key sectors, including energy, biopharma and space, among others.

Building a more inclusive framework for global AI Governance

Under-Secretary-General Amandeep Singh Gill was at Expand North Star to discuss a key topic facing the AI ecosystem: how innovators and founders from different parts of the world, especially the global South, make sure that their voices and realities are acknowledged. During the ‘Emerging Economies: AI Governance at a Tipping Point’ Fireside chat, Singh Gill said important inroads to turn global AI governance more inclusive are being made, but there is still progress to be seen.

He believes data collaboration and a more data commons approach would benefit the whole AI ecosystem, making access easier and quicker for all. Another difference can be made by the founders themselves, and he urged them to face up to big-picture challenges. “I would say, solve hard problems, don't go for the easy stuff that we've seen during the previous two generations of digital technologies. Go for harder challenges, societal challenges, such as improving productivity in agriculture and food production systems, or more climate change resilience – get to the heart of these kinds of problems and avoid the low-hanging fruit,” he said.

All-New Agreements Forged at Expand North Star

Day three of Expand North Star saw a raft of partnership agreements signed by Mobility Fintech Group (MFG) – a premier AI-enabled fintech solution powering the automotive sector. During a high-profile signing, AHOY Technology announced its investment of US$2 million into MFG, underscoring its commitment to fostering innovation and advancing digital infrastructure in the region. This partnership unites AHOY's cutting-edge deep-tech capabilities with MFG's seamless, AI-driven mobility fintech solutions, embedded as a multi-stakeholder 360 platform for dealers, car rentals, banks, insurance and consumers.

Another partnership with Mawarid Finance, a leading Sharia-compliant Finance company licensed by the UAE Central Bank, whereby a unique credit facility for automotive rental and fleet companies will be integrated into the MFG platform, thus empowering SME finance access across this critical ecosystem in the UAE. The company also partnered with Mazeed to leverage their AI accounting suite and e-Invoicing readiness platform to support the ecosystem of SMEs in the mobility sector in the UAE to simplify financial management and operations.

Expand North Star 2025 continues on Wednesday. For more information, please visit: expandnorthstar.com.

