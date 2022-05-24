Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Evolvin' Women, a social enterprise dedicated to the empowerment of women in developing countries, are announcing a new partnership with Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts, a Dubai national champion and an acclaimed luxury hospitality leader — operating 23 Jumeirah branded properties in eight countries.

The partnership with Jumeirah Beach Hotel will provide women participating in the Evolvin’ Women programme with vocational training, skills development and potential job placements through a pivotal 2-year joint programme.

The programme will begin online where, Evolvin’ Women candidates will receive mentorship and workshops. Following the training program, the women will be offered the opportunity to take up job placements at Jumeirah Beach Hotel and continue their professional development, ahead of going back to their home countries.

Assia Riccio, Founder of Evolvin' Women, said: "The aim of this partnership is to empower the unemployed women we work with, to follow their passion for hospitality. Programmes like Evolvin’ Women offer access to world class hospitality brands like Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts where they can hone their skills, engage with industry professionals, and learn the highest standards of service excellence, which the UAE is well-known for. Once they go back to their home countries, they take with them much needed skills and competencies that will allow them to excel professionally, support their communities and contribute to advancing their societies.”

Four women from Evolvin’ Women training programme have already onboarded and started working in Dubai. Cleopatra Mutoki from Zambia and Honorine Uwamurera from Rwanda have been successfully integrated within the hotel team as waitresses and Nadine Rucinga from Rwanda as a Guest Services Agent. The successful completion of the programme at Jumeirah Beach Hotel will support the expansion of the Evolvin’ Women programme across other hotels within the Jumeirah Group.

“The private sector has an immense role to play in the advancement of women, and we truly value the support and dedication of Jumeirah Beach Hotel towards our shared cause of equipping women from developing countries with the tools they need to succeed." Assia continued.

Stella Daskalakis, Head of Human Resources & Talent said “We are proud to partner with Evolvin’ Women as it provides Jumeirah hotels, a unique opportunity to recruit and empower skilled female talent from new source markets in the African continent. These women are highly talented and we are excited to provide a variety of training and learning experiences to them over the course of the two year program, which will enable them to build a viable career, and in turn contribute to their local communities and economies.

Evolvin' Women have previously partnered with various hotel groups, including Ramada, Hilton, Radisson, and Wyndham, but Jumeirah Beach Hotels is the first-ever group in their local UAE network. Furthermore, this partnership facilitates the Evolvin' Women group in expanding their local connections for possible partnerships to transpire in the future.

For more information about Evolvin' Women, visit https://www.evolvinwomen.com/

For more information about Jumeirah Beach Hotel, visit: https://www.jumeirah.com/en/stay/dubai/jumeirah-beach-hotel

About Evolvin' Women

A social enterprise at heart, Evolvin' Women, is improving the employability of women from developing countries and helping hospitality businesses in the Middle East and Africa embed social responsibility in their business practices. Due to our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals #4, #5, and #8 and our work in equality of opportunity, in 2017, we joined the United Nations Global Compact and the UAE task force for the 7 Women's Empowerment Principles (WEPs).

About Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 23 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors.

Beyond its properties and resorts, the group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, their award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group’s Michelin starred Shang High and L’Olivo restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains the group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.