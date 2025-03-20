Makkah – His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Social Development Bank (SDB), sponsored the signing of development agreements during his visit to the Makkah region. The visit included a series of meetings and discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation with local community institutions and reviewing the bank’s efforts in supporting developmental projects as part of its vision to enhance economic and social development in the region.

Accompanying the Minister on this visit was the Executive Vice President of the Business Sector at the Social Development Bank, Mr. Abdullah Al-Ruwais, who highlighted the vital role played by SDB in supporting and enabling entrepreneurs, contributing to the growth of the nonprofit sector, and aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

As part of the visit’s program, two cooperation agreements were signed with Al-Wedad Charity Association and Qimam Youth Association, aiming to support nonprofit sector institutions and enhance the sustainability of their members by enabling them to benefit from SDB’s financial products through the Jusoor platform, fostering greater integration between the public and nonprofit sectors.

The visit also included a tour of several projects financed by SDB, including Badghish for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, which specializes in providing comprehensive and distinguished care programs. Additionally, the delegation visited the Jada 30 branch in Jeddah and met with several entrepreneurs and owners of innovative startup projects.

It is noteworthy that the total support provided by the bank to the Makkah region since its establishment has exceeded SAR 31 billion, benefiting 678,000 Saudi citizens, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and ensuring the sustainability of small and emerging projects.