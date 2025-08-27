Riyadh: The Social Development Bank launched today in Riyadh, the “Franchise Go” Forum, attended by senior bank officials and representatives from various partner entities. The event witnessed wide participation from entrepreneurs, brand owners, and both local and international experts.

The first day of the forum featured a comprehensive program of panel discussions addressing key topics in the franchising sector, most notably “The Future of Franchising” and “Opportunities and Challenges in the Sector,” along with the presentation of inspiring success stories. The event also witnessed the signing of several cooperation agreements with the Al-Kharj Chamber, Al-Zulfi Chamber, Dan Company, and NEO LEAP, aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and micro and small enterprises. These agreements also seek to enhance training and financing opportunities, develop the franchising environment, and support digital transformation and innovative financial solutions.

Additionally, the forum included an accompanying exhibition that provided participants with the opportunity to engage directly with franchisors, explore successful franchise models, and learn from inspiring experiences. The exhibition offered a comprehensive professional space that featured training workshops and advisory sessions delivered by bank experts and Dulani Business Centre on the second and third days. These were designed to support entrepreneurs in preparing their operational and marketing plans, enabling them to establish their ventures with guided models and financial support.

In his speech during the opening ceremony, Eng. Muied bin Nasser Al-Bishi, Vice President, Strategy and Innovation Sector at the Social Development Bank said: “The 'Franchise Go' Forum serves as a strategic platform for expanding economic empowerment opportunities. It is not just an event but a practical gateway for entrepreneurs to connect directly with brand owners, learn from successful experiences, and explore proven business models that enhance prospects for growth and sustainability. Today, the franchising sector is a vital economic driver in the Kingdom, valued at over SAR 53 billion, with an annual growth rate of 27% in the number of franchise brands. It is a key engine in diversifying the national economy and achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.”

In 2021, the Social Development Bank launched a specialized financing track for franchising with funding up to SAR 4 million, offering flexible repayment terms of up to 8 years and facilitated guarantees. This is in addition to a package of non-financial services, including training, qualification, and consultations provided through the Dulani Business Center enabling entrepreneurs to establish businesses based on sustainable and well-planned models.

The accompanying exhibition will continue over two days (Wednesday and Thursday) as part of the Social Development Bank's efforts to reinforce its role as a key enabler in the franchising sector, support job creation, develop less-developed regions, and expand the presence of national brands both regionally and internationally.