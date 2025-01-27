The Social Development Bank (SDB) successfully concluded its participation as a strategic partner in the "Forsaty 4" Forum, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Qassim Region. The event took place from January 22 to 25, 2025, and highlighted SDB’s commitment to supporting entrepreneurship and empowering youth capabilities.

SDB’s pavilion at the forum witnessed significant engagement from entrepreneurs and attendees, eager to learn about the diverse range of financing services offered by SDB. Visitors also benefitted from specialized advisory platforms designed to support project development and showcased inspiring success stories. Additionally, attendees explored the "Jada 30" business incubator, which provides comprehensive support for emerging enterprises, and participated in the "Hackathon Jada thon," a platform aimed at transforming creative ideas into actionable projects with technical assistance and practical guidance.

Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, CEO of SDB, emphasized the mission, stating: “SDB’s participation in the ‘Forsaty 4’ Forum reaffirms our ongoing commitment to supporting youth and promoting entrepreneurship in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Through these events, we enhance sustainable development opportunities and open promising horizons for ambitious youth to become active contributors to the national economy.”

As part of its developmental efforts, SDB has provided financing to the Al-Qassim region amounting to approximately 7.9 billion SAR. This support has been distributed across social loans, self-employment financing, and funding for productive families and small enterprises. Financing for self-employment and productive families alone grew from 49.9 million SAR in 2019 to 184 million SAR in 2024. Similarly, financing for small enterprises more than doubled, reaching 214 million SAR during the same period.

In addition to financial services, SDB has offered non-financial initiatives to promote a culture of self-employment and savings. More than 36 thousands beneficiaries have participated in 438 courses and workshops, while specialized training programs have been delivered to 24 thousands individuals through 358 training courses.

SDB’s involvement in the "Forsaty 4" Forum continues its legacy of impactful participation in previous editions. Since its inception in 2019, SDB has been a strategic partner of the forum, strengthening its role in 2022 by introducing expanded services and initiatives to support entrepreneurs during the second edition. In the third edition in 2024, SDB further solidified its commitment by offering 20 advisory pavilions, 20 entrepreneurial support stations, and organizing specialized workshops, empowering young people and fostering entrepreneurship across the Kingdom, in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.