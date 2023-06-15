The residents will have an easy access to key business districts, shopping malls, and other locales within the heart of the city

Dubai: Sobha Realty, one of the UAE’s leading premium real estate developers, unveiled Sobha Hartland II, its new flagship mixed-use community aimed at redefining luxury living. The eight million square feet project is located next to Sobha Hartland and consists of more than 30 percent of open and green spaces, five- and six-bedroom villas, and one- to four-bedroom apartments, all of which are expected to set new benchmarks for luxury waterfront living.

Each residential unit in Sobha Hartland II is designed to offer comfort, style, and functionality, showcasing Sobha Realty’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality. Sustainability and environmental stewardship have also been key pillars of the community. Along with a waterfront promenade, the community will also be home to vast green spaces and spacious parks that will provide residents with a serene experience and promote their overall wellbeing. In addition, residents will have an easy access to key business districts, shopping malls, leading educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, due to the community’s prime location in the centre of Dubai.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Realty, said: “Dubai's real estate market is constantly evolving, and the recent surge in sale of luxury properties in the emirate indicates the rise of new residential micro-markets. At Sobha Realty, we work hard to surpass our customers' expectations by setting new benchmarks in design, craftsmanship, and amenities, which is also in line with Sobha group’s brand ethos- ‘The Art of Detail’. Sobha Hartland II exemplifies luxury waterfront living at its finest, and we are delighted to introduce this exceptional community that combines timeless elegance with modern comfort. With its prime location in the heart of the city and unparalleled amenities, Sobha Hartland II is poised to redefine the concept of urban living in Dubai and continue Sobha's legacy of delivering world-class projects that stand out.”

According to data disclosed by the Land Department, Dubai recorded over 29,000 primary residential property sales from developers totalling AED 67.75 billion during Jan-May 2023, a growth of 41% over same period last year. The real estate industry has actively played a significant role in the city's economic expansion over the years. With the support of the government’s golden visa policies and influx of foreign investors from across the globe, the city has undergone a significant transformation, resulting in iconic skyscrapers, opulent homes, and expansive infrastructure projects.

Dubai has successfully consolidated its position as a popular metropolis and a top global destination to be reckoned with, owing to the emirate's safety, infrastructure, government support, and overall positive outlook. Sobha Realty's latest residential community launch further enhances this outlook, and promises a seamless and modern living experience with its wide range of amenities and high standards of comfort. By establishing new benchmarks for luxury, Sobha Hartland II promises to elevate the community living experience and provide its residents with an unmatched living experience.

