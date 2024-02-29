​​​​​Dubai: Sobha Realty, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, announced a special bonus program for all its employees in a testament to its commitment to recognising their hard work and dedication.

Appreciating the unwavering commitment demonstrated by the team members, the company has granted AED 100 Mn bonus to all employees working on non-incentive programs, covering employees across various departments. This move underscores the company’s belief in the collective effort that has played a pivotal role in Sobha Realty’s success.

Ravi Menon, Co-chairman of Sobha Realty said: “We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the essential pillars of Sobha Realty—the outstanding individuals who consistently contribute their skills, passion and dedication each day. The special bonus is an expression of our gratitude for the resilience demonstrated by our employees, particularly in the face of challenging times.”

The bonus, disseminated on 1st Feb 2024, aims to provide employees with an extra boost as they enter into the new year. Sobha Realty acknowledges the pivotal role each employee plays in the company’s growth and success, emphasising its commitment to fostering a positive and motivating work environment. This bonus program aligns with Sobha Realty’s core values of integrity, innovation and excellence, reaffirming the company’s dedication to its greatest asset, its people.

