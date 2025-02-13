Dubai, UAE: Sobha Realty, a leading global luxury real estate developer, has announced its flagship Dubai project, Sobha One, has been awarded the prestigious Green Mark Platinum Super Low Energy (SLE) certification by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA). This milestone achievement makes Sobha One the first building outside Singapore to earn this distinction, highlighting Sobha Realty’s commitment to environmentally friendly living experience.

In addition to the SLE certification, Sobha One has also been recognised with the Whole Life Carbon badge in testament to the project’s dedication to low-impact development and eco-conscious design.

The Green Mark certification is a globally recognised benchmark for environmental resourcefulness, assessing projects across five critical categories: Resilience, Whole Life Carbon, Health & Wellbeing, Intelligence, and Maintainability. Sobha One’s innovative design delivers best-in-class energy performance, achieving an impressive 60 per cent energy savings compared to 2005 standards, a testament to Sobha Realty’s ethos of “Art of The Detail”.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “Sustainability is a commitment woven into every aspect of our work. With Sobha One becoming the first building in the Middle East to achieve the Green Mark Platinum SLE certification, we are proud to set new standards in responsible living and low-carbon development. This milestone reflects our dedication to innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility; aligning with global sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero vision for 2050.”

This achievement reflects the meticulous attention to quality, climate-friendly leadership, and design excellence that characterises every Sobha Realty development. Leveraging its unique Backward Integration model, Sobha Realty maintains complete control over the development process, integrating advanced technologies such as CAFM, Common Data Environment (CDE) platforms, digital twins, and predictive maintenance dashboards. These innovations drive energy efficiency, resources optimization, and long-term operational performance.

Sobha One also aligns with climate risk assessments and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework to mitigate and manage climate risks. The project’s pre-certification will be verified post-construction to ensure compliance with the highest international sustainability standards. Sobha Realty’s dedication to environmental stewardship likewise aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and global climate goals, while demonstrating the company’s leadership and clear strategy for emissions reduction through ESG reports, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) assessments and GRESB benchmarking assessments.

Administered by Singapore’s Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Green Mark Scheme sets a global standard for sustainable design and best practices in construction. With Sobha One earning this distinguished certification, Sobha Realty reaffirms its position as a global leader in low impact real estate development, driving innovation and excellence across the industry.

About Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty is an international luxury developer committed to redefining the art of living through sustainable communities. Established in 1976 as an interior decoration firm in Oman by PNC Menon – a visionary entrepreneur – the company has grown its presence with developments and investments in the UAE, Oman, and India. For nearly five decades, Sobha Realty has been redefining the real estate value chain through ‘Backward Integration’ by leveraging its inherent in-house capabilities of conceptualisation, design, and development. Today, the firm has developed into one of the most prominent and premium real estate developers in the UAE and aims to become a global real estate developer with its essence, the ‘Art of the Detail,’ remaining deeply embedded in the organisation’s DNA. With a proven track record of delivering projects ahead of schedule, the company has eleven masterplans across the UAE and is continually expanding its presence in the city with a number of other prominent projects. The flagship community of Sobha Realty (Sobha Hartland) is a thriving community that is home to over 11,000 residents.

Sobha Siniya Island, Sobha Realty's masterplan and it’s very first-ever luxury island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts in a serene island setting.