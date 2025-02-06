Sharjah: SNTTA, a leading travel management company in the UAE, is pleased to announce the renewal of its General Sales Agency (GSA) Agreement with Emirates Airline.

The renewal marks a significant milestone in SNTTA and Emirates’ longstanding collaboration, aimed at delivering innovative and customer-centric travel solutions across Sharjah.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla Al Thani, Chairman of SNTTA and musafir.com, commented: "We are delighted to renew our partnership with Emirates, reinforcing our shared commitment to excellence in travel services. Together with Emirates, we look forward to delivering superior travel experiences that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

This partnership renewal reaffirms SNTTA’s exclusive role as Emirates’ General Sales Agent in Sharjah, building on a relationship that has consistently delivered exceptional service and connectivity. Both organizations are committed to leveraging their combined expertise to offer innovative solutions that cater to the diverse needs of travelers in the region.

About SNTTA

Sharjah National Travel & Tourist Agency (SNTTA), established in 1976 in Sharjah, UAE, is a distinguished travel management company renowned for providing comprehensive travel solutions to individual and corporate clients. With decades of expertise, SNTTA has earned a reputation for excellence in customer service and reliability in the travel industry.

SNTTA specializes in offering a wide range of services, including flight bookings, hotel reservations, holiday packages, visa assistance, and travel insurance. The company serves as the General Sales Agent (GSA) for several leading airlines, including Emirates, Fly Dubai, Kuwait Airways, Royal Jordanian, and Saudia Cargo, playing a pivotal role in facilitating seamless travel experiences and strengthening airline partnerships across the region.

With a strong focus on business travel, SNTTA serves as a preferred partner for numerous corporate clients, delivering tailored travel solutions that optimize cost efficiency and convenience. The company’s deep-rooted presence in the UAE has enabled it to forge lasting relationships with industry stakeholders, driving its growth and reputation. SNTTA has formed a strategic alliance with musafir.com following its acquisition by Sheikh Mohammed Al Thani, Co-Founder and Chairman of musafir.com, the region's leading travel management company.

About Emirates

From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates serves customers on six continents, providing high-quality air transport services that facilitate tourism and trade. Emirates operates the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, and recently received its first A350. The airline offers spacious cabins and iconic inflight features such as its A380 Shower Spa and Onboard Lounge, and its ice inflight entertainment system available in all seats across its fleet, which has topped “best in sky” awards. Emirates environmental efforts are focused on three areas: reducing emissions, consuming responsibly, and protecting wildlife and habitats.

