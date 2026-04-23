Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced significant updates across Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code, advancing its vision to become the control plane for the agentic enterprise. As AI systems evolve from answering questions to taking action, these enhancements enable organizations to connect even more data sources, enterprise systems, and AI models with their trusted Snowflake data within a unified experience. This allows enterprises to align their data, tools, and workflows with AI agents built on Snowflake — enabling more seamless action on data that reflects how their business actually runs.

Snowflake Intelligence now serves as a personal work agent for business users that adapts over time by learning individual preferences and workflows to deliver more relevant results and automate tasks — all while enabling deep, trusted insights grounded in governed enterprise data. In addition, Cortex Code is expanding as a builder layer for enterprise AI, bringing governed, data-native development across the enterprise data ecosystem so builders can create, orchestrate, and operationalize AI directly within the tools and systems they already use.

These purpose-built agents support a diverse set of users and use cases across technical and business teams, centralizing how organizations govern, connect, and orchestrate their data, models, and enterprise apps — cementing Snowflake as the control plane for enterprise AI.

“AI is changing how every company operates, and the platforms that win will make it easy to put AI into practice with the right data and guardrails,” said Baris Gultekin, VP of AI, Snowflake. “Snowflake gives customers one place to bring their data together, connect the systems they rely on, and turn AI into something that actually helps teams get work done.”

Snowflake Intelligence Moves Work Forward for Business Users

Unlike other copilots and AI assistants on the market, Snowflake Intelligence understands the full context of organizations’ business data and is enterprise-ready with trust, governance, and security capabilities at the forefront. With the latest updates, Snowflake Intelligence provides a unified experience where users can interact with data, reason over it, and take action across enterprise systems.



At the core of this evolution will be several key advancements:

Automate routine tasks: Skills (generally available soon) allow users to describe workflows in natural language — such as preparing presentations, conducting multi-step analysis, or sending follow-ups — and Snowflake Intelligence executes them automatically, eliminating manual work and making it easy to repeat and share.

(generally available soon) allow users to describe workflows in natural language — such as preparing presentations, conducting multi-step analysis, or sending follow-ups — and Snowflake Intelligence executes them automatically, eliminating manual work and making it easy to repeat and share. Connected to your tools and work : New Model Context Protocol ( MCP) connectors (generally available soon) allow Snowflake Intelligence to connect directly with enterprise tools like Gmail , Google Calendar , Google Docs , Jira , Salesforce , and Slack, so users can operate across the systems they already use.

: New ( (generally available soon) allow Snowflake Intelligence to connect directly with enterprise tools like , , , , , and so users can operate across the systems they already use. Mobile app for on-the-go access : Users can download the new Snowflake Intelligence iOS mobile app (public preview soon) to ask questions and take action on their data and workflows from anywhere.

: Users can download the new (public preview soon) to ask questions and take action on their data and workflows from anywhere. Reusable, shareable work: Artifacts (generally available soon) allow users to save and share analyses, visualizations, and workflows with each other, turning one-off outputs into reusable knowledge so teams can build on each other’s work and scale insights across the organization.

These updates to Snowflake Intelligence are shaped by direct customer feedback and insights from the research preview launch of Project SnowWork last month. Snowflake is actively engaging with customers to understand their AI needs and build capabilities that can be integrated into its AI systems for the broader ecosystem to benefit.

Cortex Code Provides One AI Coding Agent for the Enterprise Data Stack

Cortex Code is expanding to support builders working across increasingly complex, multi-system data environments. Since launching in November 2025, Cortex Code has seen rapid adoption, with more than 50 percent of customers now actively leveraging it for accelerated productivity and innovation. With new cross-platform capabilities, deeper integrations, and native development experiences, Snowflake is bringing governed, AI-powered development to even more users across the enterprise data ecosystem.

These updates extend Cortex Code across the modern data stack, enabling builders to:

Build wherever data lives: Cortex Code now supports even more external data systems, including AWS Glue, Databricks, and Postgres , extending Snowflake’s data-native intelligence and continuing to deliver on its vision to support any data, anywhere.

Cortex Code now supports even more external data systems, including and , extending Snowflake’s data-native intelligence and continuing to deliver on its vision to support any data, anywhere. Connect to the broader AI ecosystem: Cortex Code now plugs into other AI systems through the MCP and Agent Communication Protocol (ACP) , allowing builders to interface with Cortex Code from their existing AI agents and workflows — reducing duplication and speeding up development.

Cortex Code now plugs into other AI systems through the and , allowing builders to interface with Cortex Code from their existing AI agents and workflows — reducing duplication and speeding up development. Work within a preferred development environment: With the new VS Code extension (in private preview) and a Claude Code plugin, builders can access Cortex Code directly in their integrated development environments so they can build and work within their preferred editor or AI coding environment without switching tools.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 13,300 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world’s largest companies, use Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

