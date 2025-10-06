Dubai, UAE – Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, is bringing its latest enterprise AI innovations to GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the region’s premier technology showcase at Dubai World Trade Centre. Against a backdrop of rapid AI adoption across industries, Snowflake will demonstrate how its platform can help organisations do more with their AI and data, and drive faster, smarter and accurate data-driven business decision-making.

At this year’s event, Snowflake will showcase its enterprise-grade technologies designed to help businesses build and deploy AI applications at scale. These include Snowflake Intelligence, an LLM-powered natural language interface for exploring structured and unstructured data, and Cortex AISQL, which embeds generative AI directly into SQL for multimodal analysis. With OpenFlow, companies can now connect virtually any data source and derive value from any data architecture, while Adaptive Compute optimises efficiency by automatically managing compute resources. Other highlights include SnowConvert AI, which accelerates migrations from legacy platforms, removing one of the biggest barriers to cloud adoption, and the Data Science Agent, which automates machine learning tasks, helping data teams focus on strategy instead of repetitive workflows. Together, these capabilities unify compute, storage, and AI on a single platform, shortening the path from raw data to trusted insights without compromising on compliance or control.

As a sponsor of the startup pavilion at Expand North Star 2025, Snowflake is backing the region’s next generation of innovators. Hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the world’s largest startup event will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, marking a decade of advancing Dubai’s position as a driving force of the digital economy under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

Mohamed Zouari, General Manager, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Snowflake, said: "GITEX unites policymakers, businesses, developers, and startups, making it the ideal stage for Snowflake to demonstrate how a strong data foundation can drive economic change. Snowflake’s platform helps organisations turn raw data into actionable intelligence, automate processes, and build secure, governed AI products. Through Expand North Star, we’re extending this impact to startups, giving founders the tools to scale on a trusted data foundation. With AI expected to add US$150 billion to the Middle East’s GDP by 2030, we are proud to help translate that potential into growth for enterprises and entrepreneurs alike.”

Government initiatives such as the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031 and KSA’s Vision 2030 are accelerating AI adoption, research hubs, and public services, while upskilling the workforce across the region. Snowflake supports these goals with Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC)-certified infrastructure that enables governments and enterprises to unlock the full value of their data and scale AI responsibly. The company’s One Million Minds + One Platform program aims to certify 100,000 global users by 2027 and train one million people in data and AI by 2029, building future-ready talent and developing the region’s digital backbone.

At GITEX, visitors can also meet Snowflake partners, including dbt Labs, Fivetran, Matillion, SBI, In516ht, SDG Group, Alteryx, and Domo at the company’s booth. Snowflake has recently updated its Partner Network (SPN) with enhanced learning and certification programs, a new resell program enabling partners to offer Snowflake within their solutions, and expanded partner-focused events, all aimed at simplifying access to the AI Data Cloud and growing its global partner ecosystem.

More broadly, Snowflake is deepening alliances with key players across the public and private sectors to scale AI adoption and build secure infrastructure that supports compliance, scalability, and innovation at a national level. Since opening its regional headquarters in Riyadh last year, Snowflake has collaborated with major cloud providers and launched general availability on Google Cloud in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to better meet the Kingdom’s data residency and sovereignty requirements so that data can reside within the country’s borders.

Snowflake will be located at Booth C30 in Hall 5 at GITEX GLOBAL 2025. Visitors can expect live demonstrations, technical deep dives, and one-on-one meetings with experts, showcasing how the company demystifies enterprise AI and helps organisations move from passive data collection to active, insight-led decision-making.

